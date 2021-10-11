Flying with a newborn can be daunting for any parent. From making sure you have everything you need to care for your baby, there are many things to take into consideration. This article will walk you through some tips for flying with a newborn that will help make the process easier and more stress-free.

1 – Get an Airline Baby Bassinet If You Can

If it’s at all possible, try to book an airline where they offer bassinets (also called cradles) on long flights. These are specially built beds for babies under age 2 that attach to the wall of the plane. They come equipped with belts and safety restraints so you don’t need to worry about your baby falling out of bed or rolling around too much.

These bassinets are great because they allow the baby to sleep in a more natural position, rather than flat on a standard crib mattress. They also allow Mom and Dad some freedom from having to constantly hold the baby while flying – you can put him or her down for a nap without waking them up too much.

2 – Pack an Extra Outfit for Baby In Your Carry-on Bag

When traveling with babies, you never know what might happen! Even if your flight is completely uneventful, it’s nice to be prepared for anything that may come up during travel (or even before boarding). Keeping an extra outfit packed in your carry-on bag means that if there’s even the slightest chance your baby could soil his or her clothes, you’ll be prepared.

3 – Make Sure You Have Necessary Baby Travel Documents

You will need to present proof of your child’s age and citizenship in order to get through security. If you’re not sure what documents or forms are necessary for flying with a newborn, it never hurts to call the airline directly beforehand. This way, if there is anything that can easily be brought along (such as an original birth certificate), you won’t have last-minute panic when trying to go through security. It’s worth noting that some airlines require each member of your family to have his or her own form of identification. So if you’re traveling with another adult, be sure they bring their ID too!

4 – Be Aware of Travel Restrictions and Airport Regulations

There may be additional rules or regulations about traveling with an infant that varies from country to country. For example, in the US, babies over age 7 days are not allowed to fly on a standard airplane due to the risk of contracting a respiratory illness such as influenza. If you’re traveling internationally, be sure to get in touch with your airline beforehand in order to find out if there are any travel restrictions about carrying infants. It’s also helpful to know what security screenings your baby will need in addition to yourself. For instance, in some countries, you will have to go through security twice – once before boarding the plane and then again at the gate when you arrive at your destination.

5 – Keep Things Simple When It Comes to Feeding & Diapering

Feeding and diapering a newborn can take a lot of time, especially when you’re at the airport. Packing as few bottles and diapers as possible is always a good idea, so if you have an older child or your baby is exclusively breastfeeding, be sure to only pack enough for the flight itself (and as insurance just in case). It’s also helpful to bring along feeding items that don’t require boiling water or microwaving – this will save you from needing multiple kitchen appliances just to get by. And lastly, consider using disposable bibs instead of cloth ones whenever possible – cloth bibs may stain easier after a spill and make it for airport security personnel to see if there are any irregularities about your baby.

6 – Use Nursing/Feeding Time as a Time for Quiet Play

Sometimes babies get fussy or tired on flights, which can be frustrating for parents who are trying to calm their little ones down. To make the most of feeding time during your flight, try playing peek-a-boo with your child at these times. This will help ensure that nursing/bottle feedings are positive experiences for everyone, rather than stressful ones! You can also keep toys or items in your carry-on bag to entertain and soothe your baby when needed. For example, I usually pack a simple set of quiet toys (eg: stacking rings, wooden shape sorters) and use these to keep my son occupied during takeoff and landing.

7 – Be Prepared for Bathroom Emergencies

Here’s a great tip that I find really useful when traveling with an infant – be sure you have multiple sets of plastic bags on hand in your diaper bag at all times! For instance, having plenty of ziplock bags can mean no more struggling with opening difficult pouches of formula or milk.

