5 Common Plumbing Problems That Require Repair or Maintenance

Water is one of the most vital substances on earth required for human use and the survival of plants and animals. There are many benefits of water to society other than hydrating our bodies. One of the most important systems in our homes is the plumbing system, which we use for everyday cooking, cleaning, and washing.

Plumbing systems connect our kitchen, bathrooms, sinks, and other places where it is required. However, plumbing systems face different problems after some time due to continuous use.

Here are some of the most common plumbing problems that will most likely come about in your home.

Leaking Pipes

One of the leading causes of water wastage and high-bills is a leaking pipe. Leaking pipes can accumulate on your walls and lead to a potential risk of property damage in the future. This deterioration of the structure can lead to mold growth that is harmful to your health.

Leaking water that flows on the floor can damage the floor and attract bugs such as cockroaches. Therefore, it is important to stop possible leaks in the house.

Clogged or Leaking Toilet

If your toilet bowl is overflowing and can’t manage to drain out its components, it is clearly clogged. This can be an embarrassing yet horrifying experience. In most cases, excessive use of toilet paper or other sanitary products flushed down your toilet causes this type of damage.

Also, a mangled gasket may cause leaks around your toilet and lead to unnecessary, messy spillage. Sometimes, such a problem is caused by a toilet that isn’t installed properly.

When dealing with this kind of problem, you must get in touch with a professional plumber to have a closer look.

Dripping Faucets

Dripping faucets are common in most homes. Torn internal washers mostly cause them. With the right tools at home, it is easy to change the washers by yourself, but it is better to get a professional plumber to fix it for you.

Clogged Drains

One of the most serious plumbing issues is clogged drains. You may end up dealing with unpleasant smells and unhealthy conditions if the drainages get blocked, and wastewater floods up.

Blockages should be fixed immediately because they can be inconvenient and unhygienic to the daily user.

Slow Draining Sinks

As an everyday user of the kitchen sink, you know how annoying a slow draining sink could be. Drained sinks are quite common because clogs happen very easily. The kitchen sinks often get clogged with bits of food that spill when washing off the dishes. As for the bathroom sink, soap and knotted hair are the main causes of blockage.

When any of these common plumbing issues in your house arise, you may consider fixing some of them yourself. While some plumbing issues are easily fixed, most of them require help from an experienced plumber equipped with the proper tools to fix any problem.