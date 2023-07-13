Each birthday is a chance to celebrate one’s yearly and lifetime achievements. While every birthday is special and a worthy cause for celebration, landmark birthdays are twice that. Our 50th birthday is a momentous occasion and a life achievement, where we can sit back and look back at a legacy of accomplishments. Men in their fifties can have a birthday to remember their incredible ride till this point, and plenty of other adventures to look forward to. It’s up to us to make that day special as they are.

1. Make them the centre

Most men that approach their fifties are reluctant to stand in the spotlight. They may think that their time is over and it’s up to some young buck to step up, but we think otherwise. Dedicating an entire weekend to them and cruising out a weekend bucket list can show them how much we care.

Three whole days of them doing what they want and always wanted, with their loved ones by their side is a great stress reliever, battery recharger and a way to remind them they still matter. There’s plenty of juice in the tank left, so a fun-filled weekend will be the ideal cause to use it.

2. Enhance their hobby

Lifetime hobbies come with a lifetime of memories. If your hubby-duby has a hobby that he carried on for so long, you can always get him something special to enhance it. Men have all sorts of hobbies, like book collecting, landscaping, collecting car parts for a car they will build (but never do), hunting, writing, miniature collecting and a thousand others.

Chances are that you by now know and are affiliated with his hobby, so it will be easy to search for it online. The tricky part may be to get him something he does not already have for his hobby. But with a little bit of clever interrogation and preparation, you can find the perfect addition online.

3. Think outside the box

Who says birthdays have to be inside, crammed at a table and with a cake? They can be celebrated by skydiving, windsurfing, buggy racing, getting a tattoo, getting wild and exciting at Pink Palace, going to a shooting range, travelling abroad, and other adrenaline-filled actions. These are all chances to make his heart race and for him to remember his youth.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, he still has gas in the tank and given the chance you might be surprised by how much! Just because it’s the fiftieth birthday it does not mean he’s old and out of steam. You are as old as you behave, and we can all use some silly and non-typical situation, from time to time.

4. Booze tour

Who does not like a nice glass of quality alcohol? Australia is full and rich with its alcohol background, where you can find something for anybody. Wine tours, beer, ale, snaps or any other have their place and tradition on the continent, and you can hit the road and experience it for yourself. Touring our great continent and following the steps of alcohol pioneers will let you discover hidden gems, quality drinks and unique blends. Wonders are hidden, nestled inside some valley or a cellar.

Hitting the road, unwinding and letting it take you wherever you wish will yield great rewards. As life is one great adventure, filled with accomplishments and excitement, so too can your exploration be. Going out into the wild without a strict map is a great gift of adventure. You’ll never know what you can find.

5. Make him the centerpiece

While obvious, it’s never redundant to repeat that he is the birthday boy. An ideal gift would be to give him exactly what he wants. Whatever that may be, big or small, you only celebrate your fiftieth birthday once and you should spare no time and effort to make it memorable. In the end, once you see the smile and gratitude on his face, it will all be worth it.

Chances to make someone’s day special abound. Big and small, expensive or plain, at the end of the day it is all about affection. If you take any time and consideration in planning a gift or an event, it will show. And your man will surely appreciate it and celebrate with you.