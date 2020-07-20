5 Tips to Choose the Perfect Dedicated Server Plan

If your website has started attracting large volumes of traffic and outgrown Shared, VPS, and other hosting plans, then a Dedicated Server is your best option. With the entire web server dedicated to your website, these hosting plans are at the top of the rung of all hosting services. However, merely buying a Dedicated Server Hosting plan is not enough. You need to ensure that you get the most out of the server to optimize the performance of your website. Here are five tips to help you.

Tip 1. Choose a plan as per your needs

Dedicated Servers come in different configurations. Hence, it is important to know what you want before you buy to ensure that you pay for what you need. Assess your website’s hosting requirements and try to gauge the operating system, space, memory, processing power, and storage requirements of your site. Based on these observations, you can choose the right server. For example, Linux Dedicated Server Hosting plans are more cost-efficient than Windows-based plans. Or, Dedicated Servers with SSDs perform better than those with HDDs but are costlier. Choosing the right combination can go a long way in ensuring optimum performance.

Tip 2. Managed or Unmanaged Services

Choosing between managed and unmanaged services usually boils down to two things:

Cost Technical proficiency

If you have the technical proficiency or an IT team to manage the Dedicated Server, then cost becomes an important factor. If you don’t have either, then managed services are the best option. Choosing the right alternative can ensure that your Dedicated Server performs at its optimum level. Managed or not, you must ensure that all the server maintenance and management tasks are taken care of as per schedule.

Tip 3. Look for a provider with maximum uptime assurance

Downtimes are costly. You stand the risk of losing business as well as reputation in the market. If your site experiences regular downtimes, then search engines will start docking some crucial SEO points too. Overall, you must ensure that your Dedicated Server has maximum uptimes. Look for hosting plans in India that offer a 99.9%+ uptime assurance. If it is consistently lower, then you might want to start looking for a different provider.

Tip 4. Don’t cut corners on site security

Even if you have chosen the perfect Dedicated Server Hosting plan and have a dedicated IT team taking care of the server with maximum uptime, a single security lapse can undo all the good. Nobody likes a site that has constant security issues. While buying a Dedicated Server plan is costlier than the others, cutting corners on site security can be counterproductive. Ensure that you prioritize security over everything else to get the most out of your Dedicated Server.

Tip 5. Scale up your resources systematically

Cloud Hosting offers the best scalable hosting services. However, if you don’t plan it right, the costs can increase exponentially straining your budget. With Dedicated Servers, scaling up the resources usually implies spending on hardware or infrastructure, which equals high costs. Hence, it is prudent to create a systematic model for scaling up the resources so that you don’t have to take the financial hit suddenly.

Summing Up

A Dedicated Server offers limitless opportunities to boost the performance of your website. However, everything comes at a price. Therefore, ensure that you choose the right plan and follow the tips mentioned above to get the most out of your Dedicated Server. Good Luck!



