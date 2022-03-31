6 Essential Specialty Car Repair Services in Denver

Any auto repair shop can handle routine maintenance, but what about specialty issues? Here are 6 of the most common specialty car repairs.

Although you can get away with walking, biking, or taking the bus if you live near downtown, a car is absolutely essential for most Denver residents who live outside the city center. You rely on your car to go to work, to the store, and to do pretty much everything else, so it’s extremely important that your car stays in good condition.

While most drivers know to take their car in for routine maintenance, you also have to watch out for special needs your car may have. If they don’t get taken care of, you may end up thousands of dollars short and without a car for weeks. At the same time, if something unusual goes wrong with your car, it can be a real hassle trying to find a reputable repair shop that can help you out. In this article, we’ll discuss six essential specialty car repair services in Denver that you should know about.

Full Service Body Shop and Collision Repair

When it comes to car repairs, the body shop is where it all starts. If your car has been in an accident or has sustained damage from something unexpected like an errant baseball, vandalism, or a weather-related event, the first step is to take it to a full-service body shop for an assessment.

It is crucial to take your car in for repairs as soon as possible after the damage takes place. This is especially true for damage that can get worse as time goes on. For example, if hail damage on a car doesn’t get repaired promptly, future hailstorms will make the existing damage worse, which complicates repairs and filing claims.

Car Diagnostics

One of the most important services that any car repair shop can offer is diagnostics. When your car starts making strange noises or is behaving erratically, it can be difficult to figure out what the problem is—that’s where a professional diagnostic service comes in.

A trained technician will use specialized equipment to pinpoint the source of the problem and come up with a plan to fix it. In many cases, they’ll be able to do this without having to disassemble your car, which saves you time and money.

Paintless Dent Repair

One kind of repair that is relatively common in Denver, but is unknown in many other places, is paintless dent repair (PDR). This is because PDR is perfect for the auto hail repair Denver residents have to get about every summer. If you’ve recently been hit by a hailstorm and are looking for a shop that repairs hail damage, you should search for a PDR technician.

PDR is a type of repair that is typically used for smaller dents and dings. The technician uses a special set of tools to massage the dent from the inside, which pops it back into place without damaging the paint. This is a much cheaper and faster option than traditional body work, and as long as the paint remains intact, it also retains the original value of your car.

Fluid Replacement

Over time, your car’s fluids will start to break down and become less effective. This is especially true for the oil, which needs to be replaced every few thousand miles. When it’s time for a fluid change, it’s important to take your car to a shop that specializes in this service and has the fluids specific to your car.

They will be able to properly dispose of the old fluids and replace them with fresh ones — a task that is deceptively complicated, considering all the stringent requirements around fluid disposal and the wide variety of fluids different types of cars take. This will help to keep your car running smoothly and prevent any long-term damage.

A/C Repair

The air conditioning system in a car is often taken for granted, but it’s actually a complex piece of machinery that can break down over time.

If your car’s A/C is blowing warm air or isn’t working as well as it used to, it’s important to take it in for service. A trained technician will be able to determine what’s broken and get your A/C up and running again in no time.

Transmission/Clutch Repair

The transmission is one of the most important parts of your car, and it’s also one of the most expensive (and complicated) components to repair. When your transmission starts having problems, it’s key to find a shop that specializes in this kind of repair so they can fix it before it gets worse. The last thing you want is an undrivable car that has to get towed in for repairs because you didn’t address the problem in time, or because you took it to an auto shop that misdiagnosed the issue and did the wrong repair.

When you go to a transmission specialist, they will be able to diagnose the problem and come up with a plan to fix it, whether it’s a simple adjustment or a complete replacement. In most cases, they’ll be able to do this without having to do anything too invasive. Occasionally, though, you may need a full replacement, which can cost up to $3,000.

Conclusion

No matter what kind of damage your car has, it’s always important to go to a shop that has the knowledge and expertise necessary to fix it. This is particularly true for specialty repairs. Always do your research before going to an auto shop, and remember to read the reviews to ensure your car is in good hands.