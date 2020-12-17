6 Tips for Leading Through Change

Introducing change in an organization is not easy and it is not something that happens overnight. In some cases, it will be met with resistance. For the successful implementation of change, effective leadership is necessary. Keep on reading and we’ll talk about some of the most important things to do.

Outline a Plan

To lead through change, you need to start with a solid plan. This will outline what you have to do to get from where you currently are to where you want to be after implementing the change. As a part of the plan, you will also need to anticipate the key challenges and identify possible solutions to overcome the potential obstacles. However, when creating the plan, be sure to support it with relevant data.

Be Clear on Your Purpose

Change needs to be purpose-driven. Highlight why you need to introduce the change in the first place. Is it to become more competitive, reduce costs, or boost sustainability? Whatever the purpose is, communicate it clearly to your employees or customers. If they are aware of the rationale for change, it is less likely that they will resist.

Communicate Constantly

As noted above, communication is crucial and should be constant throughout. Highlight the importance of change and the benefits that it can deliver. Leading through change will also be a lot easier if you are an effective communicator. You should strive to keep communication lines open, making employees feel that their voices are heard. Your employees should also have the opportunity to put suggestions forward.

Anticipate Resistance

A great leader recognizes that not everyone will welcome change. By anticipating resistance, you will be prepared to do whatever it takes to change the minds of those who are affected by the change. Convince them that the change that you are introducing is for the best interest of everyone. You should also be prepared to manage conflicts that can arise from resistance.

Take it Slowly

Change doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time. The more you rush, the more employees will resist. Especially if the change involves introducing a complicated process or system,you should give people enough time to adjust and take things one step at a time.

Arm Yourself with Knowledge

Effective leaders invest in their knowledge. This will help you gain insight into the best concepts and methods to utilize when introducing change into your organization and leading high-performance teams. To broaden your knowledge, consider taking an executive leadership programme as this will help build your core capabilities to manage change and become a highly-skilled leader.

As cliché as it may sound, change is the only thing that is constant in this world and in most instances, it is for the better. Nonetheless, it is inevitable that people will resist change. As a leader, your job is to successfully lead your organization through change, which is possible through outlining a plan, being clear on your purpose, and implementing it one step at a time, among other things.