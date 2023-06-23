Air conditioners are built to last for several seasons of summer. During those hot, hazy days of summer heat and humidity, our air conditioners are an important part of our home. To ensure that your conditioner turns on when you need it, read more here for seven easy ways to extend the life of your air conditioner.

1. Have your Air Conditioner Serviced

One key way to ensure that your air conditioner continues working for you is to schedule annual maintenance. Regular checks of your air conditioner by trained HVAC technicians, such as those at Mill Creek Mechanical, is a great way to ensure minor issues do not become significant and costly problems. Before the start of the summer season, schedule an annual tune-up for your air conditioner.

2. Change the Filters

Filters in your air conditioners remove particles from the air. If the filters are not changed before they become clogged, your air conditioner works much harder to cool the air. This extra strain on your system can shorten its longevity. Operating your unit with clogged filters also consumes more energy. Check with your HVAC technician to find out how often you should change your filters.

3. Remove Debris

Your outdoor air conditioning unit will accumulate leaves, dirt, and debris over time. These elements from nature can reduce the airflow needed for optimal operation of your unit. Be sure to prune plants and bushes that grow near your outside unit. Remove any other elements of nature that may obstruct the circulation of air.

4. Allow the Flow of Air

Airflow also needs to be checked inside your home for efficient operation of your air conditioner. Be sure that rugs, toys, and furniture do not block the vents of your air conditioner. Any household items that block the vents cause your air conditioner to operate inefficiently. This strain on your system can shorten its productive life.

5. Use your Window Treatments

Your window treatments are a great way to ensure that your air conditioner does not overexert itself during the summer months. Consider closing your blinds or curtains to reduce the heat generated by the sun streaming into your home. Material used to make window treatments can let light in but block out the heat. Your air conditioner will not have to work as hard, which means it will last longer.

6. Check your Temperature

Many air conditioners and their controls can be programmed. This can be a great way to reduce the workload of your air conditioner. You can adjust your settings with changes in the weather. You can also change the temperature based on the time of day. Not only will this add to how long your air conditioner will operate, but you can also save on your energy bill.

7. Give it a Break

Air conditioners that operate twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, for months at a time will need service more often and need to be replaced more quickly. On those cooler summer nights or mornings, turn your air conditioner off for a few hours.