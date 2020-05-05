7 Traits To Look For In A Medical Malpractice Lawyer

Did you know that medical malpractice is the third leading cause of death in America — only next to heart attacks and cancer? This is how important this matter is: Annually, over 225,000 people die because of this very reason, leaving many others injured. And if you find yourself caught in this situation, things might be too difficult to process. How do I defend my rights? Can I sue my doctor? Where can I look for medical malpractice attorneys Indianapolis to help me with my case?

As medical malpractice is a rather complicated matter, one of the first things you need to sort out is hiring the right lawyer. In this article, we’ve compiled seven traits you must look for when choosing someone who will help you protect the rights you are legally entitled to.

Knowledgeable. When filing a medical malpractice case, your lawyer must be able to establish causation — that indeed, your current situation or injury is caused by the subpar medical service delivered by your doctor. Apart from that, there are documents that need to be organized and submitted to the court. Hence, the attorney you need to get is someone who knows the ins and outs of this practice area.

Enough experience in this area. Lessons are best learned from experiences. And as what medical malpractice attorneys Indianapolis can attest, it will be safer for you to choose someone who has enough experience in this field — better yet, someone who has handled similar cases before.

Affiliated with a local bar association. Law may vary from state to state. Hence, it is advisable to hire a lawyer that is affiliated with a local bar association to guarantee that he or she is familiar with the ordinances and regulations that are being followed in your area. Being in an association also allows him or her to access a network of other legal experts as well as witnesses, which brings us to the next bullet.

Access to medical witnesses. The medical industry in a certain state may be too small to find a qualified physician who can testify against the malpractice committed by a fellow medical expert. It will be to your advantage to hire a lawyer with access to medical witnesses to help you prove that your complaint is legally arguable.

Transparent about your situation. Medical malpractice attorneys Indianapolis know how tedious medical-related cases can be. Get someone who can be transparent and patient in explaining all the possible scenarios and options for your case.

Comfortable to work with. Getting injured through medical malpractice itself is already overwhelming — and emotionally-stirring. Having a reliable lawyer by your side — someone you are comfortable to ask queries to — will be a big help.

Compassionate. Your lawyer must be able to empathize with you to be able to fully understand your situation and effectively fight for your rights. While he or she must be compassionate, he or she must also be legally aggressive in helping you with your case.

Montross Miller is the leading team of experienced medical malpractice attorneys Indianapolis. If you need help claiming for losses due to injury caused by medical malpractice or negligence, contact us today!