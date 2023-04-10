8 Important Duties and Responsibilities of Security Guards in Houston, Texas

Considering a career as a security guard, do you have what it takes? The following details are relevant if you are considering a career in this field or if you just want to know more about the duties and responsibilities of security guards. Law enforcement personnel, especially police officers, undergo extensive training to react to calls about crimes in progress effectively or after they have been uncovered. On the other side, security guards adopt a proactive stance against crime by attempting to forestall potential threats to the public, discouraging criminal activity, and keeping a vigilant watch for threats. They notify proper authorities whenever they come across criminal activities.

Duties and Responsibilities of Security Guards.

Listed below are some of the specialized responsibilities of a security guard:

Maintain a secure and safe environment.

Security guards have the important duty of always keeping premises secure. It is their job to keep an eye on things, look for signs of trouble, and intervene before anything bad happens on the grounds.

Conducting controls.

Another primary duty of security guards is to perform routine patrols of the property they are assigned to. As part of this process, they’ll be expected to double-check every square inch of the property for any signs of security breaches.

Access control.

Guards are mandated to restrict entry to the area they are guarding. They are responsible for checking the IDs of anybody entering the building to ensure they are permitted to do so and to keep out anyone who isn’t.

Keeping an eye on the surveillance equipment.

Security guards are mandated to keep an eye on things like CCTV cameras, burglar alarms, and entry control systems. They have to monitor these systems to ensure everything is in order and that the building is getting the protection it needs from the installed systems.

Responding to emergencies.

Security guards are always ready to react in the event of a fire, medical emergency, or security breach. They need to be prepared to deal with crises and act swiftly to limit the extent of any damage.

Crowd control.

Security guards on duty during large-scale events like concerts, festivals, and athletic competitions are mandated to maintain peace and control the crowd.

Report writing.

Security guards are expected to record any occurrences that take place on the property they are tasked with protecting via written reports. This documentation has to be precise, comprehensive, and submitted on time.

Customer service.

Oftentimes, clients and visitors to a company or property interact with security personnel initially. They need to be kind and helpful to customers by resolving their inquiries, giving them instructions, and addressing small concerns.

