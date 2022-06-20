9 Steps To Follow Before Package Delivery In Singapore

Are you planning to send something to your loved ones but do not have time to go for a long drive? Do not worry because they can still receive it with the help of package delivery in Singapore. People are becoming more aware of what it can do, especially now that they are careful to go out of their homes. This service is also for people who are busy at work or want to save time getting the things they need. If you wish to purchase something online, delivery is also how you will receive your order. Whatever your reason is for getting this service, ensure that you know what to do as a sender.

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR THINGS FOR PACKAGE DELIVERY

No matter where you are, sending packages is now easy. Years ago, the parcel you sent would go through different people before the recipients could lay their hands on the box. It would also take a month or two to get it. But now, the longest you need to wait is a week. Delivery and pick up service in Singapore will make it possible, so choose the one you can trust. Before you give them the parcel, here is how to prepare it:

1. PREPARE THE THINGS YOU WILL SEND

The first step is to prepare the things you will send. If you are an online seller, you must know what your customer purchased and ensure that they are complete. Forgetting one item can make your client mad, resulting in bad reviews in your store. If there are multiple items, create a checklist of their orders or print the exact order details.

Some customers even blame the parcel delivery service in Singapore for the missing items, especially if there are problems with the box they received. Avoid tarnishing your name and the delivery company by preparing the orders correctly.

2. GET THE BOX AND OTHER MATERIALS YOU WILL USE

Now that the order is on the table, the next thing you need to do is get the box and other materials you use. You will need a scissor, cutter, and tape. Use good quality packaging tools to avoid damaging the box and the things you will put inside. Dents and other problems can make your customers question your reliability.

3. PUT SOME PROTECTION IN THE BOX

The box will already serve as the protection of the items inside. However, you do not know what happens during the package delivery. It might get shaken, tossed, or even be between heavy boxes. So even if the one you have is big, the content inside might get damaged. You can avoid it from happening by putting some protection inside the box, like the following:

Newspapers – if you have newspapers in your home that you do not read, you can use them as protection inside the box. Lay it on the bottom part, and put at least three layers to ensure safety.

– if you have newspapers in your home that you do not read, you can use them as protection inside the box. Lay it on the bottom part, and put at least three layers to ensure safety. Shredded papers – if you want to make it pleasing to the eyes, use this. However, do not shred unused papers only to use for protection. You can look for files or documents you do not need anymore, cut them, and use them inside your package.

– if you want to make it pleasing to the eyes, use this. However, do not shred unused papers only to use for protection. You can look for files or documents you do not need anymore, cut them, and use them inside your package. Bubble wraps – online sellers now use this to protect the products they send. If you see a plastic with circles that you can pop, that is the item. You can use them again if they are still in good condition or buy it in rolls, making them beneficial for online sellers.

4. PUT THE THINGS INSIDE

Once you have already placed the protection inside the box, you can now put the products. If there are many of them and they do not fit well, create a strategy on how you can fix them in one. Do not forget to put another protection above it to keep the products safe. Using two boxes is okay, but you need to add a fee, or the customer must shoulder it.

5. CLOSE THE BOX, THEN PUT A TAPE

Seal it after putting the items inside the box. However, check everything first before taping it. Removing the tape can cause problems to the package, especially if what you use is a sticky one. Your customer might think that the box was opened during the package delivery, blaming the company for the mistake.

6. WRITE A LABEL ON THE BOX

You will see stickers with fragile prints, and you can put them outside the box. If you do not have it, you can write somewhere easily seen by the delivery personnel. There are also available tapes with a fragile message, and it costs less than the sticker and saves you time for writing.

7. HAND THE PACKAGE TO THE DELIVERY PERSONNEL

After securing everything, you can already hand the package to the delivery personnel. Even if the things inside are not fragile or sensitive, give the box carefully and remind them of what is inside. It gives them an idea about how to handle the box and where they need to place it during the package delivery.

8. TAKE A PHOTO OR VIDEO

You can also take a photo or video while handing the box to the courier. Those will serve as proof that you gave the package in perfect state. Online sellers may use them for dispute if the customer files a complaint about the condition of the item they received.

9. REMIND THE RECIPIENT ABOUT THE DELIVERY DETAILS

Aside from sending a photo or video, you also need to remind them about the package delivery details. It includes the tracking number, location, estimated delivery date, and the items they must receive. Your line must be open every day to accommodate their concerns.

Sending packages has many advantages. However, like other things, it also has its disadvantages. If something happens to the package but not your fault, you have proof that the problem is not on your side and let the right person be responsible.