Taste is the most noticeable distinction between cola and root beer. While both drinks are sweet, cola is considered sweeter than root beer. This is because root beer has a distinct flavour that is achieved through carefully selecting specific components.

Diet Coke in Singapore includes caffeine, whereas root beer does not unless it is deliberately added. Therefore, when the standard ingredients are combined, root beer will always be caffeine-free when prepared under normal conditions.

The sassafras plant is utilised to manufacture root beer, giving it its distinct flavour. Root beer is also available as an alcoholic beverage. Cola can be mixed with other alcoholic beverages, although it is not considered one on its own.

Root beer was invented in 1876, while cola followed in 1886. Cola was created to replace what was known as a “nerve tonic.” This nerve tonic was utilised in the treatment of anxiety. When prohibition was implemented, the pharmacist who invented cola changed his nerve tonic formula to remove alcohol. The result is what we now know as cola. A pharmacist also invented root beer. However, it was done for pleasure rather than for medicinal purposes.

In today’s society, cola is far more popular than root beer. While you may make floats by adding ice cream to root beer, the majority preference for a regular beverage is cola.

Cola is also heavily advertised, but root beer manufacturers receive little marketing support. The reason for this is that while the two major cola firms (Coke and Pepsi) produce a root beer line, the competition between the two colas funds the majority of their business.

While not all soda is considered a healthy food, root beer is considered a healthier alternative to cola. Cola contains an erosive component that can remove dental enamel or varnish from a wood floor! Root beer is gentler on the teeth (and the floor) and is the least likely of all beverages to cause dental problems.