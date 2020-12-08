Advantages and Disadvantages of Having Destination Wedding

From the very moment you get engaged, one of the biggest thoughts on your mind is very likely to be how the wedding will go. If you don’t already have a clear picture of how you want the wedding to be yet, then, you’re most likely out right now trying to survey the different styles available to see which one speaks to you.

In our post today, we will be discussing one of the most popular wedding styles, the destination. We’ll be highlighting what it is, the advantages of using this particular style as well as one or two drawbacks you might encounter with it.

So, let’s get right in it!

You probably already know all about traditional weddings, but what exactly is a destination wedding?

In essence, a destination wedding is when you have your wedding ceremony in any location that isn’t your home ground. You may be wondering, why would anyone want to do this in the first place?

Well, because with a destination wedding, you get the perk of picking a location that is special, magical and romantic to say, “I do.”

So, is this wedding style really worth all the hype?

We’ll let you be the judge of that.

Advantages

It Saves You Money

With this style of wedding, you get to actually save a bit on expenses. One reason for this is that your wedding destination can also easily double as the location for your honeymoon too!

Keeps Things Simple and Sweet

If you don’t like loud ceremonies, a destination wedding offers you an easy way of making your guest list small and filled with only those closest to you.

It’s Romantic and Special

If you choose a location for your wedding, then it’s most likely to be one that means something important to you and your partner. This means that you get to tie the knot under truly romantic conditions.

The Photography

Destination wedding photography cairns is second to none. This is primarily because you’ll be using a scene with beautiful imagery and astonishing backdrops.

You can check out our list of ideas for some truly amazing inspirations for your destination wedding photography.

Disadvantages

You only get a limited amount of control, since you most likely won’t be at the venue of the wedding in the months leading to your big day. Also, due to the fact that the wedding will be away from home, some of the people you love might end up not being able to make the trip.

Lastly, unless you choose to extend your stay at the location after the wedding, you might not get much time alone with your special someone as you will be with family and friends for the most part.

On the whole, a destination wedding is still a great way to enter marriage life, provided you are willing to make some minor concessions. What do you think?

Let us know in the comments’ section below!