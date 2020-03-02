Are you looking for Apartment Rentals in 14th Street, Washington DC?

There are plenty of reasons that you would want to find apartment rentals in 14th street, Washington DC.

14th street, Washington DC is home to many apartments, including brand-new buildings with all of the luxurious options you would expect from a neighborhood such as that around 14th street, Washington DC.

The Harper apartment complex has a fantastic location, close to all of the stores, restaurants, and transportation options available on 14th street. These apartments have your choice of studio, junior 1 bedroom, and 1 bedroom apartments for you to rent. They have high-class features, like floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, and red oak wood floors. They also have plenty of green amenities to help you save money, save resources, and help the environment. Bathrooms have custom beechwood vanities, rooms with insulated glass windows, and kitchens with Silestone countertops.

At the Harper, you can relax in your apartment, or explore the many features that the community has to offer. There is a rooftop lounge and dining room where you can relax and socialize. New buildings and businesses bring in people from all over, such as the Trader Joe’s that is directly across the street.

Apartments in the 14th street area are made for walkers. The neighborhood scores very high in walkability, with plenty of fun activities you can do nearby that are within walking distance. There is also plenty of public transportation nearby. The area is well known for being friendly for bikers.

So what is there to do near 14th street apartments? There is a lot. One thing you can do is walk around Logan circle, When you walk down 14th street to the traffic circle, you can see dozens of impressive mansions. In the center is a bronze statue of Civil War general John A. Logan. This is a popular spot for dog walking, reading, sunbathing, and mingling.

The neighborhood is also packed with restaurants, with Michelin Guide rated places as well as casual cafes. The nearby studio theater is a great place to spend the night, providing entertainment since 1978. The intimate venue seats less than 225 patrons.

See the national historic site, Mary McLeod Bethune Council House, which is a free museum. Learn about Mary McLeod Bethune, who advised Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt and founded the National Council of Negro Women.

There also plenty of places to work out and get your sweat on. See for yourself how you can live your best life with apartment rentals in 14th street.