Benefits of Nicotine Replacement Therapy

Nicotine is an addictive substance that can be found in cigarettes, cigars and pipes. It is highly toxic, and inhaling it can lead to cancer, heart disease, stroke and other serious health conditions.

NRT products are available as patches, gum or sprays that are applied to the skin or used in a vaporizer. You can find these products in a vape store. They release nicotine gradually into the body to help people quit smoking.

Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) is a type of medicine that helps you quit smoking. It’s the most popular way to quit, but it isn’t for everyone. That’s because NRT can have side effects, including headaches and stomach problems. It can also take longer than expected to be effective, so some people don’t stick with it long enough to get the results they want.

If you’re wondering whether NRT is right for you, here are some of the benefits:

Once you’ve started NRT, you’re more likely to succeed at quitting than if you don’t start. If you try NRT under medical supervision — usually through a health clinic or doctor — it’s even more effective. In fact, experts say that if you’re using NRT under medical supervision, you have a 90 percent chance of quitting within six months and 99 percent within a year.

When people use NRT without medical supervision, there are fewer side effects. But when people use it without medical supervision, there is a 25 percent chance that they won’t quit smoking.

There are at least three forms of NRT available — nicotine gums, patches and lozenges — and the medications are different as well.

Because NRT is so varied, it’s important to understand how each type works to choose the one most suitable for you. Here are some things to consider:

Nicotine gum and patches stick to the gum or skin, delivering tiny doses of nicotine through the mouth or skin. These treatments are easier to quit than lozenges or gobs of nicotine delivered through a needle. However, they typically take longer to deliver their full effect, which can make them less effective for some people.

Nicotine gums and patches come in various strengths, where lozenges or gobs of nicotine come in various strengths as well. This means you don’t necessarily have to start on the lowest-strength product if you’re having success with a higher dose, although higher doses may mean more side effects like nausea or headaches.

Lozenges and gobs of nicotine require use of an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette), which delivers small amounts of vaporized nicotine through the mouth—a method called vaping.