Best managed WordPress hosting options

A lot of people prefer WordPress as a Content Management System. This is because it offers one of the quickest and easiest ways to set up blogs or websites. There are hundreds of templates to choose from. Creative content such as contact forms is also available on WordPress.

Web hosting providers still regard the usefulness of WordPress. Considering how useful WordPress is for most website owners and small businesses, let us take a look at some of the best vendors who offer managed WordPress hosting.

Bluehost – Bluehost offers great pricing and is ideal for businesses. It was founded in 2003 and is among multiple hosting families such as HostMonster, iPage, and FastDomain under the Endurance International Group. With Bluehost, creating a new website becomes pretty easy. This hosting provider offers a lot of options. There are options for more experienced users as well. There are plenty of shared hosting plans to check out. All the new subscribers will be able to set up their WordPress site with the click of a button.

WP Engine – WP Engine is the leading WordPress digital platform. The hosting provider offers great uptime. It also offers WordPress-specific security and unlimited monthly transfers. Also, you will find a lot of great tools that are needed for web hosting. You can have anything from automated backups to 24/7 support. You can get insight into the performance of content, pages, and applications. It offers four different price plans, and you will get 3 months of free subscription if you pay for the year upfront. SiteGround – SiteGround is renowned for its easy setup and support throughout the day. The company came to life in 2004 and offers cloud hosting, shared hosting, and dedicated servers. It lets you choose from the four data centers on which you would like to host your website. It offers CDN, Cloudflare, free SSL certificates, and daily backups on the data on your website. All shared web hosting plans from WordPress include managed WordPress. Namecheap – Namecheap is very easy to work with and offers great value for money. It is one of the best-managed WordPress hosting services out there. It offers managed WordPress hosting with the EasyWP range. It is hassle-free to set up your website, as you can see according to the name. It is not only easy but quick too. Namecheap also has good performance and has a user-friendly interface. Dreamhost – Dreamhost offers attractive hosting plans within any budget. It is a web hosting provider and a domain name registrar. Their plans will get you a shared server, single WordPress website, 1-click SSL certificate, unlimited traffic, fast SSD storage, and 24/7 customer support. All the solutions from Dreamhost are fully managed. The starting plans offer 30GB of SSD storage, daily backups, and other additional offers.

These are the best-managed WordPress hosting options available at the moment.