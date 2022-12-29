Chin Augmentation: Everything You Must Be Aware Of

Are you the one who is not happy with the shape and size of your chin? Do you want to reshape your chin and enhance your physical appearance? Then, connect with the best chin surgery clinic (คลีนิค เสริม คาง, which is the term in Thai). Chin surgery or chin augmentation is very common these days.

What Is Meant By Chin Augmentation?

Chin augmentation is a technique to strengthen the jawline, rectify a weak or depressed chin, and change the overall appearance of your chin and other facial features. It is a permanent solution to reshape and resize your chin. But make sure to select the best chin surgery clinic.

There are two types of chin augmentation techniques available, and each of the procedures is effective and has minimal or no side effects. Many people combine chin augmentation with other cosmetic surgeries to enhance their physical appearance.

Osseous Genioplasty: This technique involves reshifting the lower jaw bone called the mandible.

Chin Implant: This technique involves synthetic implants. A new impression is given to the chin as per the wish with synthetic materials.

Who Can Be The Best Candidate For The Chin Augmentation Technique?

Any adult who wants to reshape or resize their chin could be an ideal candidate for the chin augmentation method. Also, ensure that the adult is in good health condition. If a person already has a small chin, then he or she cannot go for chin augmentation.

What Is The Typical Healing Time For The Chin Augmentation Technique?

After the surgery, it usually takes about a week for patients to return to their routine. Patients feel little swelling, tenderness, and soreness in the first week after the surgery. A patient must take a liquid diet and have little jaw moment only as the surgery is still in recovery. It can take a few more weeks to recover completely.

What Are Some Negative Consequences Of Chin Augmentation?

Patients might observe few to no side effects. Some of the most common side effects observed after the surgery are infections, delayed healing, injury to facial nerves, a shift in implant location, and injury to face musculature.

What Can A Patient Anticipate After Chin Augmentation?

Chin augmentation surgery outcomes are immediately apparent, but they take a month or three to become fully apparent. The results will be long-lasting but also vulnerable to wear, use, and the effects of gravity.

What Is The Actual Cost Associated With Chin Augmentation?

The exact cost of chin augmentation highly varies from location to location. The cost is affected by various parameters like the facial cosmetic surgeon involved, the extent of the plastic surgery, and the length of the procedure.