Compare Online vs Offline Two-Wheeler Insurance Policy

In India, two-wheelers are one of the most preferred ways of travelling as it is easy to maintain and provides better fuel efficiency than cars. But, riding two-wheelers involves risk, and therefore it is paramount to have an insurance cover. Read on to know if buying insurance online is better or offline.

A lot of two-wheeler insurance buyers often face the dilemma of whether to purchase an insurance policy online or offline. Today, with most insurance companies in India offering online services, a lot of people prefer the online method for the convenience it provides. But, others believe in the traditional way of buying products after seeing it or experiencing it. Thus, a lot of people still rely on insurance agents for purchasing a policy. So, which is a better option? The following comparison may help you decide.

Buying a two-wheeler policy online

Today, a lot of people around the world prefer shopping for things online, and insurance is no exception. This is a convenient method as it eliminates the needs of personally visiting the insurance office; you can compare, choose and purchase a policy of your choice from the comfort of your home at any time. Apart from buying a policy, you can also renew and file a claim online.

Benefits of buying two-wheeler insurance online

Online two-wheeler insurance purchase gives you the flexibility to compare and review the different plans in terms of the coverage offered, exclusions, premium amount, etc., and make an informed buying decision.

When you purchase a policy online, you directly deal with the insurance company, which means you need not pay any brokerage fees to the agent. This helps you reduce the overall cost of your policy.

A lot of insurance companies provide exclusive discount offers on their website during a specific time of the year, when you buy a policy online, you can benefit from these discounts and get coverage at a lower premium.

Another significant benefit of buying an insurance policy online is that it requires minimal paperwork. You need not have to deal with several photocopies or the filing work. You must fill the form online, upload a few basic KYC documents, and the insurer will issue the policy immediately.

Buying a two-wheeler policy offline

A traditional way of buying an insurance policy, the offline method involves visiting the insurer’s office or buying through an agent. When you visit the insurer’s offer, you can communicate with the representative directly and get in-depth details of the different plans offered by them. Also, if you have any queries, it can be resolved on the spot.

Benefits of buying two-wheeler insurance offline

A significant benefit of buying two-wheeler insurance offline is that it allows you to communicate face-to-face with an expert.

The insurance representative may provide you with a custom insurance policy after assessing your exact requirement and the premium payment capacity. It may be hard to find such a customised option when you purchase a policy online.

When you purchase a policy offline, you may have to comply with a lot of paperwork. But, the representative will guide you through the process so that you have a hassle-free purchasing experience.

Thus, it is evident that both online and offline methods have their pros and cons, and which way to choose is a personal choice.