Discover Ways in Which You Can Enhance Security at Your Parking Lot

Cars are frequently left outside, unprotected, despite being quite valuable – possibly our most valued possession. This is all the more startling when you consider that parking lots and garages account for more than one out of every ten property offenses, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. The reason for this is simple: house garages are easy to break into. Given the prevalence of auto theft, we definitely have a long way to go when it comes to safeguarding our parked cars. Here is our top safety advice for parking your car in your garage, a public garage, or a private garage owned by a business.

Security in Public Garages

Although we have little control over the security of public garages, we shouldn’t take chances with our own safety. To park your car in a public garage, follow these three simple steps:

Pay attention to visibility.

If you’re looking for a parking spot in a public garage, go for one with good visibility, which means plenty of light and space. Thieves choose automobiles parked behind shady columns or cars parked away from other passengers because they are less likely to be seen.

Protect your valuables

Lock your car, take your keys, and hide your stuff, as directed by the typical parking lot security sign. When locking up, stow any laptops, purses, or shopping bags under seats or portable blankets, as prowling car robbers are more likely to target a vehicle with visible valuables.

Always remember to close the door behind you

If a burglar breaks a window or, God forbid, steals your automobile, a minor mental lapse — forgetting to lock up when in a public location — can result in a significant financial loss. Wait for the beep of your automobile locking behind you when exiting a public garage.

Security Tips for Business Garages

Employees and customers owe it to business owners to offer secure parking. Failure to do so could lead to a significant deal of personal guilt, as well as a loss of potential customers and employees. We recommend the following to ensure the highest level of protection and safety to anyone who parks their automobile at your door:

Install video surveillance.

Having a visible video surveillance system installed throughout your garage is an excellent method to prevent thieves while also keeping an eye on questionable activities. Situations that could become hazardous can be immediately identified and de-escalated with a security team on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Install a security gate or control access.

Installing an access card station or a security booth is the way to go if your business parking is restricted to staff or if you want to keep an eye on the customers entering your garage. Each employee is given a parking garage access card to use at a specific entrance booth, ensuring that everyone who enters is a legitimate employee of your company. A security gate, on the other hand, might serve the same purpose with the extra security of on-site security officers to dissuade on-foot invaders, or it could be used more casually to confirm that those entering are legitimate clients.

Set up emergency response stations

The huge, metallic boxes with blue lights that you occasionally notice near parking garage elevators or exits are these security systems. In the event of an emergency, visitors to the garage can use a small dial box to easily alert security or police authorities.

Worry No More!

At Ranger Security Agency in Fort Worth, TX, we design tailored security models for our clients depending on their needs. Contact us today and boost your parking security.