Dispelling 5 Misunderstandings About Plagiarism Scanners

In North America alone, the rate of internet penetration in the first quarter of 2020 stood at 94.6%, according to data published by Internet World Stats. This easy access to free data over the years has unfortunately led to increased academic theft. However, with effective plagiarism scanners, it is easy to save yourself from getting flagged for plagiarism.



However, there are several misconceptions about these tools. So, before you start using a plagiarism checker, check out the truth behind the most common myths about them.

Limited to Academic Assignments

Although universities and schools have seen the maximum cases of plagiarized content, the tools are not solely designed for them. Most people belonging to content marketing agencies, multinational companies, law firms and legal services, media firms, publishing companies and websites owners also use plagiarism scanners regularly. Therefore, if you belong to any of these industries, feel free to make the most of the available resources.

Can Be Manipulated Easily

This is the most commonly believed myth and leads to serious consequences. Whether you have altered the words, paraphrased or copied directly, the tools can detect these changes within seconds. The software is equipped with artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. They can detect duplicate content in more than 100 different languages. In fact, the detailed results include the percentage of copied content and word count. The checkers are continually updated to detect even the minutest case of identical content.

Automatically Identifies Plagiarism

What the scanner flags as duplicate content is not always automatically seen as plagiarism. When a portion is identical or too close to anything similar on the internet, the tool detects it as plagiarized. In the end, it is up to you to judge whether the result is accurate or not. For example, common knowledge written under one URL can be used in another. The scanner will highlight the part but you know it cannot be legally termed as theft.

Plagiarism Checkers Lack Accuracy

Owing to the previous point, you might think that the scanners are not accurate. But, you will find yourself altering every third word since the plagiarism detector tools are quite efficient. In fact, they can identify similar content in multiple unicode languages, including Asian characters. The technology provides specific search mechanism, which perform extensive search through millions of pages. All databases, private archives and even password protected journals are compared with your text. You will receive comprehensive results and might even be surprised to find how much has been copied from elsewhere.

Plagiarism Checker Tools Work the Same Way

Not all tools are the same in proficiency. While one scanner can render your document free of copied content, another may detect loads of it. It completely depends on the size of the information they are searching through on the internet. Any checker with an extensive database can give you the best possible result. Conference proceedings, archives, science and medical journals, research papers, manuscripts and essays should be accessed to check for plagiarism.

To promote integrity and prove originality, make use of the best reviewed plagiarism scanner only.