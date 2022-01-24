Diversitech Global Announces Key Global Partnerships

Diversitech Global has announced key renewal partnerships with long term suppliers and manufacturers.

The company’s CEO, Simon Hopper, commented that the company is committed to building long-term relationships with existing and new partners. He went on to say that one of the reasons for this announcement was because they have seen a “tremendous amount of growth” over the past years and wanted to ensure that these new partnerships would help enable continued success.”

Their first partnership renewal announcement is with LMI Industries. A longtime partner, LMI Industries manages manufacturing processes in Taiwan producing household hardware, lighting and furniture. Simon Hopper praised LMI’s commitment to providing their clients with extremely high quality products.

The second key partnerships announced are between Diversitech Global and Joint-Ventures in India, Vietnam and Malaysia. “Our goal is simple,” said Hopper. “They are very competitive in their relevant fields, and we see great potential for both parties; it will enable us continue success while also allowing them to reach new heights.”

These joint venture partnerships have kept Diversitech Global ahead of the private label competition with their specialist competencies:

In India , their manufacturing of forged-steel hand tools has fast lead time and quick production turnaround times ensuring steady supply despite any market fluctuations

, their manufacturing of forged-steel hand tools has fast lead time and quick production turnaround times ensuring steady supply despite any market fluctuations In Vietnam , they use Algae-resin & ocean-bound-plastics materials, which are recycled and renewable, in sustainable line of garden tools & accessories

, they use Algae-resin & ocean-bound-plastics materials, which are recycled and renewable, in sustainable line of garden tools & accessories In Malaysia, their hands-on approach has allowed them to become quality suppliers hand tools, drill bits and socket sets for detail oriented customers

The partnerships will also enable Diversitech to expand their reach into new markets and provide enhanced services and solutions to new and existing customers worldwide.

Simon Hopper finished rounded off Diversitech’s partnership announcement by saying,

“The synergies between Diversitech and these companies will allow us to provide our retailer customers even better service for their customers.” He went on to say, “This is a very proud day for the company and we look forward to working closely with all of our partners going forward.”

About Diversitech Global:

Diversitech Global is a leading supplier of private-label tools. Having completed work for global retailers, including Fortune 500 companies, their products are designed by experts who understand what it takes to get a successful brand out into market. Taking an idea all the way from production to final packaging, including branding or even helping with marketing materials. They have a network of joint-venture factories that manufacture with the latest equipment for assembly processes and are committed to world class supply chain management with their partnered sources and suppliers.

For more information about Diversitech Global, please visit their official website at: https://diversitech-global.com/