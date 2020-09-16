Facts About Psoriasis 

Psoriasis is not solely a skin disease. Instead, it is an autoimmune condition in which white scaly patches appear over your body. It is because, in psoriasis, your body produces new skin cells in days rather than weeks that leave your skin red, thick and scaly. It can occur anywhere in your body, be it your hands, elbow, knee or even face.

People often try to hide those red pustules that give them an uncomfortable feeling.

It is Not Contagious

One of the common misconceptions that people have is psoriasis is a contagious disease. But this is wrong. It is a non-communicable disease. Instead, it is an autoimmune disorder. That means your immune system is not working properly as it should be doing. You will not get it if you touch the scaly lesion. Mostly, it occurs due to a genetic tendency, and some triggers can exacerbate the condition.

Psoriasis Forms Scales Due to The Rapid Growth of Skin Cells

Psoriasis results in scaly patches that occur due to the rapid build-up of skin cells. The body cannot get rid off those cells. Therefore it forms scales. Generally, our body produces new skin cells and sheds the older ones in a month almost. But in psoriasis, they grow up so rapidly due to hyperactivation of the immune system.

Psoriasis Itch Is Different From Other Itches

People having psoriasis often complain that the itch of psoriasis is like that of burning sensation or soreness. They will feel different as compared to other itches. Moreover, almost all of the suffering people will have soreness along with itching of the lesions. However, they can get rid off those symptoms by using medicated creams and lotions.

There Are Five Different Types of Psoriasis

Not everyone’s psoriasis is the same because there are five different types of psoriasis. Plaque psoriasis is the most common of all in which red built up of skin occurs with scaly lesions. Another one is guttate psoriasis, that may appear suddenly as red spots over the body. Next one is inverse that appears mostly in body folds like armpits and groin as red and shiny lesions. Pustular psoriasis appears as red skin containing white pustules. The last one is erythrodermic, that appear in the large body area and shed in sheets. You must consult with your healthcare provider if you think you have erythrodermic psoriasis.

Psoriasis Can Link With Other Health Conditions

According to experts, psoriasis is linked with obesity and type 2 diabetes. However, it is not clear that psoriasis leads to these conditions, or it is vice versa. But people with psoriasis must keep their weight and blood sugar level under supervision to avoid these conditions.

It Can Become More Than a Skin Disease

Psoriasis can affect your joints leading to psoriatic arthritis. Therefore it is essential to consult with a healthcare provider if you have psoriasis along with joint pain. Psoriatic arthritis can cause permanent damage to your joints, so do not delay the visit.

Psoriasis is now a treatable condition. However, flares can occur in response to stress or upon exposure to triggers. But it can be managed well if you keep following the right treatment.