Five Basic Commands To Teach Your Dog

Training man’s best friend not only needs you as the trainer to be hardworking but also patient, and it also takes time, a lot of time. However, since you need your canine friend to have a strong bond and always listen and obey your orders, you will put in the effort. You can take this as a professional job, for instance, be a dog trainer or a hobby to teach your pet. If your dog gets to know and understand a few commands, it will be easier for you to tackle a few tricky behaviors. For instance, aggressiveness. The training will help in making your dog more submissive and obedient. It is best to start your dog’s training when it is just a puppy about three months old. According to a dog trainer Houston, here are some of the basic commands that can start with;

Sit;

This command sets the foundation for other pieces of training; that is why it makes sense to start with it. Holding a treat in your hand and facing the dog from the front side, lure your dog with the treat to get the dog’s attention. Please raise your hand slightly over the dog’s head, and since the treat is in your hand, the dog will follow the hand movement, and in so doing, his bottom will be lower than the head. With your other hand, gently help the dog sit down while you are saying the command “sit.” After which you can give the dog the treat as a reward. A few repetitions over the days will help your dog master it.

Down;

This is trickier than the sit command. However, pick a treat that smells good, clenched in your closed hand, bring it near the dog’s nose, and then move your hand down towards the floor. You can use your other hand to help your dog down while saying, “Down.” Once he is down, reward his effort with a treat. This one will need a lot of practice, but in the end, he will get it.

Come;

This is a crucial command that helps you communicate with your dog, and it is quite easy to train him. It starts with a collar and a leash. Kneeling to the dog’s level, pull gently on the leash while saying, “Come.” As the dog gets to you, offer him a reward along with a few hugs. Repeat this with the strap until you feel it is ready to take off the leash.

Stay;

Basing your training on the already mastered command –sit! Start to move away from the dog, a few steps up to the time the dog crams the stay command. It requires a patient and self-controlled dog. Thus it will take you some time.

Leave it;

Dogs are naturally curious animals, and this command comes in handy to help control your dog’s hunger for adventure. Dangle a treat from your hand and ensure the dog sees it, instinctively, it will try to get it, however, quickly close your hand, clenching the treat in your hand. As the dog keeps trying to get the treat from your closed fist, say firmly, “leave it!” At first, he will not get it and will continue trying to get the treat, ignoring his advances until he loses interest. Reward him, keep doing this, and advance to other treats and toys until he gets it.

All these recommended by the dog trainer Houston, along with many more, will help you to keep your four-legged friend close. Patiently train them with incentives in between until they get it. Alternatively you can get your dog a trainer.