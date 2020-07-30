The planning phase of a leader’s contribution to the workplace is the best form of productivity work that a responsible leader can do. In the course of work, a plan can guide employees and the leader himself to work better according to the deadlines. Bringing in productivity as a leader only takes a sting at the performance follow up judging where the streak is required to be inserted. Whether is work speed, workplace improvement, or the crucial learning phase that controls the work too. Well, if you are confused about this, there are five smart ways to increase your productivity as a leader.

Never set Goals after the Collapse has been done:

Goals determine and define how work performance is measured. And without performance measurement, productivity can never be recorded. A simple initiative for a leader is to set work goals, no matter how small or big, get it rectified by teams, directors, and then implement it. With a streamline work strategy, you can control the work performed with half of the entire work already done by the goal.

Know your team:

Bringing in productivity at cheap means only to know your work team at the best. Since they will be doing the work and you will be the one managing and directing it, you should know their nerves and veins. For any task assigned, understand what core performance of the members are capable of the segmented jobs. Do a small meeting and judge out the level of experience in them. All these parameters also turn you into a better leader who has good hands on his teams.

The Power of Management Tools and Accessories:

Don’t be an all in hand manager, since that is not your job. Your job is to improve work done per time by the employees, or even in a small team who are thriving to give their best. A small trick to employ is to use management tools that can give your employees an extra hand, a better time gap on your goal calendar time, and bringing deadlines estimated right. These tools don’t even cost you a fortune.

Never go for long meetings:

The worst bug in time management is meetings since 40% of them are efficient for work, and the rest is just a waste of time. Most businesses don’t conduct meetings every single day if it is not that of importance. As a leader, you can devise other ways to conduct important meetings with the employees concerned for the current job, task, importance, or any other application of presence. Conduct smaller meetings, spare the time for greetings and snacks outside the hall. According to Atlassian, the average office worker spends over 31 hours each month in unproductive meetings.

Favor the quiet schedule when in one:

Talking in a meeting consumes time, which is a viable factor to include even if it sounds weird at all. So, to be a productivity infused leader who is well responsible for each second in the business, keep yourself down in meetings. Listen more, let others talk, and sort the problems out. Open your mouth when a goal is to be set, or no one is reaching a viable point upon agreement.