Five Ways to Promote Good Teamwork in the Workplace

We all have inevitably heard about the phrase,” The more the merrier” at least once in our lifetime this phrase mirrors the essence of teamwork and how through team efforts we can carry out assigned work effectively and easily. When there is an optimal level of synergy and coordination seemingly unachievable targets and goals can be achieved.

But what if the work at hand is simple but team efforts and coordination is lacking. It can be simply disastrous to the reputation of the firm as well as the bond between an employer and the employee. Here are 5 ways in which good teamwork can be promoted in the workplace:

Clarify Roles:

In a given scenario if there is a lack of clarity of roles and responsibility, the given work simply gets passed down from one person to another simply because nobody is sure about who should do what? This in turn gives rise to resentment and conflict in the workplace. Which makes working more complicated and affects the overall system of the firm in an adverse manner. To tackle this, the roles and responsibilities should simply be clarified before the commencement of any task. This clarity can prevent disagreement, confusion, or conflicts of any kind hence enhancing a team’s efficiency.

Establish Goals:

The specification of goals, i.e. the short term, long term, and the ongoing ones should be made clear and well-defined to the employee while they are getting them on board. This not only develops clarity in the mind concerning their specific job roles and responsibilities but also promotes and gives a feeling of a shared vision among everyone. Creating a sense of unity and integrity towards achieving the common goals and helping one and another in doing so.

Establish Effective Communication:

Once there is clarity about the roles assigned to everyone and the goals which have to be accomplished collectively. There must be effective communication between the teammates to bring the vision to reality. It does not matter how brilliant one is at an individual level. If there is a lack of communication amongst the team, everything can fall apart in no time. Hence, communication is the heart of excellent teamwork. No efforts should be spared to create a network of communication between the employee. When there are proper channels of communication there are far lesser chances of misunderstandings, wastage of time, and resources.

Reward and Encourage teamwork:

It is said, ” A recognized employee is a happy employee.” and happy employees are more productive at work.

On successful completion of a task or goal, the team as a whole should be praised and recognized. This involves ensuring that the team which put in the hard work is rewarded and appreciated. The following can be practiced by

Company or team-wide emails recognizing individuals/teams

In-person recognition and appreciation

Promotion

Bonus

Paid Leaves

This will set an example of what teamwork looks like and what type of teamwork is recognized and appreciated. It will further promote teamwork in pursuit of the same goals and yield excellent results. “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”, says Henry Ford, renowned industrialist and founder of The Ford Motor Company.

Create a common vision:

A shared and compelling vision in the minds of the team and its members can drive them and motivate them to deliver the unexpected. A vision brings about coherence in the team and streamlines everyone to deliver their level best for achieving the greater goal.