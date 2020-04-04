Hypertension or high blood pressure is referred to as the condition of application of pressure against the walls of arteries. High blood pressure is often considered to be not fatal, but it can eventually lead to different problems such as kidney damage, cardiovascular risk, and stroke.

Owing to the absence of prominent symptoms, high blood pressure is often referred to as silent killers. In some people, high blood pressure goes unnoticed for years, thereby causing several problems. However, there are different ways through which you can control your high blood pressure, such as exercising, lowering your sodium control, and more.

It is often said that changes in your diet can be pretty helpful for controlling high blood pressure. Some of the most prominent ones include the following.

Leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are one of the best ways to increase your potassium intake. Potassium is responsible for keeping kidneys healthy as they help in the easy passage of urine. This further contributes to lowering blood pressure.

Canned vegetables often contain sodium too. You might as well prefer opting for frozen vegetables to enhance the impact. Some of the prominent leafy vegetables that you can try include collard greens, turnip greens, arugula, Swiss chard, and even more.

Berries

Who doesn’t love berries? Berries, especially blueberries, are a rich source of flavonoids, a natural compound. Consuming these can help keep away hypertension and reduces high blood pressure too.

Ryan Smith of Lexington KY suggests that you need to add certain berries to your diet like blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. Frozen berries can be equally beneficial, too, so you might as well try that.

Red Beets

Red beets are rich in nitric oxide. Healthy, isn’t it? The presence of nitric oxide can help to prevent the narrowing of blood vessels and arteries, thereby helping to enhance blood pressure.

Consuming beetroot juice is considered to be equally helpful for enhancing blood pressure. According to Ryan Smith of Lexington, KY, you may either consume beet in its raw form or cooked form.

No matter how you consume the foods, you must take care of all the aspects to improve the overall impact.