Guide to: Annuity and its uses

If you are wondering about the word annuity and what are its uses, you are at the right place. A monetary product called an annuity offers a series of payments in exchange for a preliminary advance payment. Here is a guide to annuities and their uses

Annuities can be a useful financial tool for those looking to secure a stable stream of income in retirement or other life stages. They can offer a range of benefits, including tax-deferred growth, principal protection, and guaranteed income. However, annuities can be complex products and may not be suitable for everyone. Before determining whether an annuity is the best option for you, it’s crucial to carefully consider your financial requirements and objectives.

Types of annuities

Immediate annuities: With an immediate annuity, you make a single payment in exchange for a stream of payments that begins immediately. For retirees, trying to earn guaranteed income, immediate annuities may be a wise investment.

Deferred annuities: Payments made over a deferred annuity are put off till a certain period of time. Deferred annuities come in two varieties: fixed and variable.

Fixed deferred annuities: With a fixed deferred annuity, you make a series of payments or a single lump sum payment, and the insurer guarantees a fixed rate of return. The payments you receive may be fixed or may increase over time.

Variable deferred annuities: With a variable deferred annuity, your payments are invested in a selection of mutual fund-like sub-accounts. The main underlying investments will determine the annuity’s value and the payments you obtain.

Indexed annuities: An indexed annuity is a type of fixed deferred annuity that is linked to the performance of a stock market index, such as the S&P 500. The value of your annuity and the payments you receive will depend on the performance of the index, with a cap on the maximum amount of growth you can receive.

Uses of annuities

Generating guaranteed income: One of the main reasons people buy annuities is for the guaranteed income they provide. This can be particularly appealing for those looking to secure a stable stream of income in retirement.

Saving for retirement: Annuities can be a useful tool for saving for retirement, especially for those who do not have access to a traditional pension. By making regular payments or a lump sum contribution to an annuity, you can build up a pool of funds that can be used to generate income in retirement.

Managing tax liability: Annuities offer tax-deferred growth, which means the earnings on your investments grow tax-free until they are withdrawn. Those who want to reduce their tax obligations could find this to be a valuable advantage.

Passing assets to beneficiaries: With certain types of annuities, you can name beneficiaries who will receive the remaining value of your annuity after you pass away. Without going through the legal system, this is sometimes a handy way to leave assets to family members.

