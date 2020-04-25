How close you know about diamonds? Know before buying

If you are looking for an engagement ring to present your future bride, you are probably spending a lot of time researching the universe of jewelry and diamonds. If you’re new to this world, some jargon and terms related to diamonds may seem a little confusing at first. For the diamond brilliance to appear at its maximum intensity it is important that the proportions of the cut and shape of the diamond are accurately followed. After knowing some terms and basic details, it will be easier for you to buy perfect engagement diamond engagement rings form Alexander Sparks.

In this article, you will learn a little bit about the parts of a diamond with brilliant cut and how they influence the beauty of the precious gem. You may know that brilliant is the most common type of cut for diamonds. This is because this cut was developed to enhance the diamond’s brilliance. If you still don’t know what a diamond is, carry on!

Table of the diamond

The table is the largest flat facet on the diamond surface. It plays a role of great relevance in the appearance of a brilliant. It is the table that refracts the light rays that pass through the brilliant, directing them to the other facets that make the stone shine. The proportion of the table defines the entry and dispersion of light. If the table in a diamond is too large, there is little space left for the upper facets of the crown to disperse the light. If the table is too small, the amount of light that enters the stone will be reduced, decreasing the brightness of the stone in general.

Crown of the diamond

The crown is the faceted portion of the top of a diamond. This is the portion that becomes apparent when a diamond is set in a jewel. It is through it that the light disperses and it is there that you see the diamond light bursts. It consists of 32 facets, 8 stars and 8 kites. The angle of the crown significantly affects the appearance of a diamond. Generally, angles of 32 degrees to 36 degrees produce bursts of bright light. Combined with the right angle of the facets of the pavilion and a table of correct proportion.

Girdle of the diamond

The girdle is the belt that divides the crown and the pavilion. The diameter of a round diamond is measured from one edge of the round to the edge of the opposite round, through the center of the diamond. The round of a diamond can be rough, polished or faceted. Generally, round and polished diamonds have a faceted round. Just like the other parts of a diamond, it is important that the round has a precise proportion. If it is too thin, it can be a weak point in the stone: chipping or cracking easily. If it is too thick it can affect the proportions of the diamond.

Pavilion of the diamond

The pavilion is the lower portion of the brilliant, located below the griddle. The pavilion is usually hidden when the stone is set in a jewel. However, it plays an important role in the production of diamond light bursts. The angle of the pavilion’s facets has an influence on how the light will be refracted.

If the pavilion is very shallow, the light will pass through the diamond and out through the bottom. Without reaching the facets and the result is a slightly darker diamond. If the pavilion is too deep, it ends up escaping the sides of the stone. In this way, the diamond loses some of its luster.

Culet: base of the diamond

The culet is the point at the base of the diamond, where the facets of the pavilion meet. In most diamonds, the pavilion’s facets are cut evenly: forming a pointed cannula. When the facets of the pavilion are not uniformly at the tip, the cannula is polished, forming a new facet. Thus, a diamond with a faceted cannula has 58 facets, while a diamond with a pointed cannula has 57 facets.

What are points of diamond?

The word that always appears when buying diamond engagement rings and diamond wedding rings. If you are looking for a diamond engagement ring, a diamond wedding ring or even a jewel to give as a gift to your loved one, you are sure to have found the term “points” in your journey. You probably heard something like “this engagement ring has 50 points”. After all, what does that mean? Some people think that points are the amount of diamonds in a certain jewel, others think that points are the amount of facets of a diamond and there are those who think that points are a note applied to a certain diamond.

Let us then understand the term so that there is no more confusion.

Diamonds-carat-points

The term point for jewelry is a measure of the weight of diamonds. So when someone says that a diamond has 20 points, it is that diamond weighs 20 points. Likewise, if you find an alliance with a description like “40 point alliance”, it means that the total amount of diamonds in the jewel weighs 40 points. To understand exactly how much 1 point weighs, it is important to know the meaning of another term so common in jewelry: carat. Carat is also a measure of the weight of diamonds. So that 1 carat corresponds to 0.2 grams or 200 milligrams. The point is a measure that equals 0.01 carats. That is, 100 points correspond to 1 carat.

Now that you know what a point is, when you are searching for your diamond engagement ring or alliance, it is important to know whether the points you are given correspond to all diamonds in the jewel or to a specific diamond. This is essential, as the price of diamonds rises exponentially with weight. Therefore, the value of jewelry with the same weight in diamonds can vary widely, depending on the size and quality of the diamonds.