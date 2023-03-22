How Do I Get the Best Flavour From My Vape?

No matter how long you’ve been vaping or just recently got a new device, there are a few steps you can take to enhance the flavor of your vape.

E-liquids usually consist of propylene glycol (PG) and vegetable glycerine (VG), with the ratio in which they are mixed determining how flavorful an e-liquid will taste.

Change your e-liquid

One of the best ways to enhance flavor is by switching up your e-liquid periodically. Vaping one flavor for too long can cause you to lose your sense of taste, leading to what’s known as ‘flavour fatigue.’

To prevent this from occurring, it’s essential that you store your e-liquid พอต properly. Keep it away from heat and light and minimize its exposure to open air.

Change your coil

Regular coil changes are essential for your vape tank’s health, as this prevents malfunction and ensures optimal flavor.

Depending on your personal preferences and the frequency with which you use your device, you may need to replace your coil once a week or every month. To ensure you never run out of coils when necessary, stock up on them beforehand.

Change your battery

Your battery is the foundation of your vape’s performance. Regular usage, keeping it clean, and storing it at the proper temperature all contribute to increasing its lifespan.

One of the most frequent errors people make when it comes to vape batteries is overcharging them. This puts undue strain on your device and may result in shorter battery life.

Change your airflow

Airflow is one of the essential settings to adjust on your vape. It determines the size and intensity of your clouds as well as how hot the vapor comes out.

Most devices allow you to adjust the airflow with a slider or dial. It’s an excellent way to customize your experience and enhance the flavor of your vape juice.

The ideal airflow setting is a balance between an open and closed setting. A closed airflow prevents room-temperature air from coming into contact with your evaporated e-liquid, creating a larger cloud of vapor.

Clean your device

For optimal flavor and performance from your vape, make sure it’s clean. Neglecting to do so could negatively affect its performance and e-liquid flavor production, potentially even shortening its lifespan.

Avoid this issue by regularly cleaning your atomizer. Not only will this increase its lifespan, but it will also help your e-liquid flavors develop and deliver that satisfying taste you desire.