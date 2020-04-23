How Does a Float Switch Work?         

Float switches are simple instruments that are exceptionally reliable and used all over the world to monitor liquid levels and other metrics inside vessels, tanks or any other container with dependable accuracy. This type has been around for a long time and still happens to be one of the most commonly used technologies for level monitoring.

In this blog post, we’ll take a look at different types of float switches and how they work.

It’s important to note that not all float switches work the same way. There are many varieties available, depending on the application they’re being used for. The basic principle of float switches, however, is the same for all: opening or closing as the liquid level rises or falls inside a vessel.

Before you can understand how your float switch will operate, you need to figure out how you it needs to be physically configured. You need to consider the mounting positions available inside your tank before deciding whether you’ll need a vertical or a horizontal float switch.

When the level of liquid rises within a tank, the float on a horizontally mounted flat switch also rises with it and causes the circuit to open or close. A vertically-mounted float switch, on the other hand, gets activated or deactivated at preconfigured levels. If the liquid fluctuates below or above the levels, the float switch will get activated to send a signal to the owner and alert them of the changes.

If your application requires a specialized float switch, you should consider opting for custom level switches or a variety of liquid level indicators that may be better suited for your vessel and level control requirements.

To Sum Up

Now that you have a general idea of how float switches operate, make sure the type of float switch you’re getting fits all the needs of your application. With proper maintenance, your float switch will last for years of operation.