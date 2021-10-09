How to Dominate Google in 2021- SEO Strategies

Getting a high ranking for your website helps you gain more visibility and show up higher on the Google search results. The world of SEO is changing by the day, and websites are adopting new and creative strategies to gain even a slight edge over their competition if possible. Hire the top SEO services to dominate Google. Here are a few SEO strategies that you must know about to dominate Google.

Learn more about the concept of EAT.

EAT stands for Expertise, Authority, and Trustworthiness, and it is the only way for you to be successful with SEO in a long period. All three of these criteria are thoroughly evaluated by Google before they give you a ranking, and all your focus should be invested in improving them.

The best way to improve your EAT scale is to get active feedback from all your readers or users, collaborate with other sites as much as possible, and always keep your standards high. Hire only the expert Digital Marketing Services to understand EAT better.

Focus more on user experience.

SEO is no more about algorithms, programs, and bots but more about enhancing the customer experience. If the customer is happy with your content, the quality of your website, and spends some good time on it, you are probably doing something right.

So focus more on important factors like the efficiency of the website, the response time, the interlinking, the feedback, and getting strong servers to give a good overall experience to the users and spread the word.

Different SEO for mobile and computer.

A huge change has taken place in segregating normal SEO from mobile SEO. It is also expected that there will be a separate array of criteria and guidelines to analyze mobile SEO. This will lead to businesses being expected to optimize their sites in separate ways for SEO.

Compared to desktop users accessing the internet is already dwindling compared to the number of internet users on mobile devices. That is the primary reason for such a change to be taking place. So make sure to optimize your website differently for both of them. If you feel lack of skill, it better to hire a Web design company.

Add more videos to your website.

We already know the importance of images and how they boost the traffic rate to the website while also helping to retain such traffic. These current changes will take this concept a step further when you will be compelled to use video content.

You will soon be required to make a video of at least a 20-second duration to keep the users and visitors on that content. And to ensure that you can maximize traffic, you must use the correct set of keywords as well. Therefore, adding videos to your website is not a choice; it has become a must!

Use interlinking to your advantage.

Although interlinking has been a major part of SEO for a long time, it has never been more important than now. With so much happening around us, with so much data to sort and present, interlinking has become one of the most important factors in SEO. Do your homework and create a well-programmed chain of links to guide the user through the endless information present on the website. Also, make sure to add all your social media, blogs, and any other important links to your website.

SEO has come a long way from what it used to be, and websites always have to be on their days, keep making changes, keep updating the content of their website and get as creative as possible to make sure that they do not fall behind in the race.