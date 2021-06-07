How To Fold Towels Like A Luxury Hotel

Ever wondered what it is about hotel bath towels that make them so different and perfect and soft? They have a different impact on the visitors who stay in the hotel, even for a short period. To get the ideal crisp fold at home, you will have to ditch your standard folding methods.

Here are a few folding methods to fold your cotton towels online like a luxury hotel:

1.Classic Hotel Folding Method

This technique works and creates clean edges and is the best for towel sets on an open shelf or bench.

Begin by spreading your bath towel on a flat surface, folding one long end towards the middle, and repeating the same on the other side.

After this, fold each short end towards the middle. Make sure you leave a gap where the ends meet, allowing room for one more fold.

Lastly, pick up one end and fold it on the other, creating a beautifully folded bath towel, hand towel, or face towels.

2.Bar Folding Method

This classic technique is best for folding bathroom towels and helps keep them organized. In addition, it leaves them easily accessible, so it’s easy after you have a quick shower.

Fold your sheet in thirds lengthwise.

Fold them in half, and then bring the short end towards the center.

3.Wear Reducing Folding Method

This method helps prevent extra wear and minimizes potential wear along the crease caused by a towel bar.

Fold your towels in half lengthwise. Fold in half widthwise and place the short ends together. Fold in half widthwise the last time for a wide, flat fold that’s easily storable. If you have less space, you can fold it in thirds instead of half on the last fold.

4.Spa-Style Rolling Method

To add a luxurious touch, you can also display your towels in a spa-inspired rolled arrangement. This looks good and also is a space-saving technique. This works best for the ones stored in baskets or open spaces.

Lay the sheet on a flat surface and fold one corner diagonally towards the center, so the short side lines up with the long side of it, which creates a point at the end.

Fold in half lengthwise, and then flip it over, so the folded edge is on the bottom side.

Tightly start rolling it and when you reach the end, tuck the point into the roll to keep it tight and secure.

