How to Rank Higher on Google in 2022

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is crucial to all businesses. Google considers various factors before ranking your website and learning about them can help you improve the visibility of your site. Here are some tips from our Lancashire digital marketing experts to improve the search engine presence of your site:

Link Building

Backlinks help Google understand the content of your website and the level of authority it has. Larger and more established websites don’t usually need to pay much attention to backlinks since many people will naturally link back to them. Smaller sites, on the other hand, need to pay much attention to this factor since it is one of the most important SEO tools.

Keywords

It isn’t enough to just use keywords in your articles; you also need to know where to place them. Ideally, keywords should be placed in headings, subheadings and first paragraphs. They generally need to appear early in the articles. You also need to consider adding the keywords to your meta descriptions. Before writing your articles, put together a list of the critical keywords in your subject. Use Google AdWords Keyword Planner to compile this list, then fit the keywords naturally in your content. It is important to avoid stuffing keywords as this can quickly lead to your complete removal from Google.

Google Page Speed

The speed of your site also determines your rank on search engines. Even if your site is listed on the first page, readers will not stay if they must wait for more than some seconds for your website to open. This is because there are many competitor sites and distractions on the internet. To achieve fast speeds, you can disable useless plugins, reduce the widgets on your sidebar, and use cookies.

Write for Humans

Many SEO services rely on quick fixes such as low-quality content to rank highly in websites. Usually, these lead to a terrible user experience, and such sites will end up ranking lower on search engines. This is because search engines follow users and readers more than keywords. To improve user experience, you can make your content engaging. This way, people will spend more time on your site. If you use keywords obnoxiously all over your articles, readers will get tired and leave the page before they can even see what you sell.

Conclusion

Very few people go past the first page of Google. Therefore, you need to get your site ranked well on search engines. The tips listed above should help towards your SEO goals.