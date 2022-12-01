How To Spend A Weekend In Walla Walla, Washington | Where To Eat, Drink, And Stay?

Walla Walla is a great place to visit if you are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. There is a rich diversity of natural and cultural sights to see in the region.

Walla Walla Lodging Options.

Imagine how pleasant it would be to live in a home suspended over the sea and look out over miles of grape vineyards. It is debatable whether or not that is possible at the Eritage. Suites at this lodge are unique because they include patios with breathtaking views of the Blue Mountains. Use the indoor saltwater pool, which is heated for your comfort. Outside Walla Walla also suggests going stand-up paddle boarding on the lake or taking a bike tour of the surrounding vineyards if you are feeling adventurous.

Winery in Walla Walla.

A novel trend in the wine industry is getting many people talking. It is called Walla Walla and will stick around for a while. Since it is Walla Walla’s most famous landmark, it deserves to be highlighted first.

Located in Oregon’s Walla Walla valley, Grosgrain Vineyard is committed to championing non-traditional grape varieties, sparkling wines, restrained reds, and sustainable farming practices. Equally stunning is the wine cellar’s tasting room.

Foundry Vineyards makes its wines by hand with a small harvest and minimal intervention. These eco-friendly wines will surprise and delight you. Wine in hand while you peruse the displays that surround the tasting bar.

Yellowhawk, beautifully spread across eighty-four acres, this vineyard is the perfect spot to relax with a glass of wine and savor some delicious local fare. You need to order the crab cakes before you leave Yellowhawk.

Kelsey Albro Itämeri, owner and winemaker at Ita Winery, sources some of the winery’s distinctive components from the land her family owns in the Blue Mountain foothills’ eastern reaches. She is active in a community program that provides a tasting room and other resources to new wineries in the area. Since its inception in 2004, Hoquetus Wine has been run by Robert, a former musician who is now a bartender, sommelier, and winemaker.

Where to Eat in Walla Walla

Now that you know where to get wine tastings in Walla Walla, you need guidance on where to eat. Tacos, tacos, and more are available in AK Mercado, which is dedicated to the food of Mexico City.

Sweet treats of the highest quality can be found at Walla Walla Bread Company. The proprietor is Italian; thus, the food is always fresh and tasty because they begin cooking at three in the morning. Keep YAMAS on your schedule if you are in the Walla Walla Valley and craving some Mediterranean, Greek, vegetarian, or vegan.

Make a reservation at TMACs if you are becoming pretentious due to all your wine tasting. The owner is a third-generation in Walla Walla, so you know you are getting the best of the city’s food and beverages.

Foodscape is the place to go if you are craving something that is a touch out of the ordinary for a city of this size. This is not your average dining establishment, but you can still get a great meal made with healthy, locally sourced products.