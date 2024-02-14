Is It Worth It To Get The Professional Teeth Whitening?

If your teeth are yellow, stained, or discolored, getting a professional teeth whitening is worth it. You might not have been happy with the results if you tried tooth whitening products at home. When you seek expert care, you may lighten your teeth up to multiple shades in only one visit.

Your teeth will be lightened by this cosmetic dentistry procedure using advanced tools and trained professionals. Your smile will be brightened without you to be worried about applying it incorrectly or not receiving the desired results. For best results, contact Wichita Falls cosmetic dentist.

Professional teeth whitening–Is it worth it?

The most affordable cosmetic procedure at the dentist is professional teeth whitening. However, the cost varies for each patient based on the unique characteristics of their smile, the type of whitening procedure they select, and the desired outcome. Speak with your dentist to find out how much it is going to cost.

Expert teeth whitening is one of the most remarkable ways to brighten your smile rapidly and is safe! During the consultation, your dentist will inspect you for oral disease, dental work, and current tooth and gum sensitivity to figure out whether teeth whitening is the best course of action for you.

How does a teeth-whitening procedure work?

Step 1: Before commencing treatment, your dentist will examine the gums and teeth to make sure they are in good shape.

They will then determine how white you want to go. After that, your teeth are cleaned and sterilized to get rid of plaque.

Step 2: After cleaning your teeth, a retractor is applied to prevent your tongue and lips from coming into contact with the whitening agents. Your gums will be protected from damage by a gel administered by your dentist.

Step 3: Your dentist will place a whitening solution on the front of your teeth, and a special light will begin the whitening process! After that, they will continue to keep a close watch on the development of your lightning procedure until the desired result is reached.

Step 4: To address tooth sensitivity, your dentist can give fluoride after washing off the solution.

After the treatment, they will talk about aftercare, including what to eat and drink to maximize the whiteness of your newly repaired smile over the next several hours.

How long does the effectiveness of teeth whitening last?

It can last up to 2-3 years, but over-the-counter home whitening remedies may only last a few months. Your daily habits have a direct effect on tooth-whitening procedures as well. Keeping good oral hygiene may prolong the life of your newly whitened smile.