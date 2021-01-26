Javon Play also known as Javon Lane changed his name to Ahmad Lane
Javon Play also known as Javon Lane changed his name to Ahmad Lane and said this to his haters on twitter “Stop it you trouble makers with your negativity on my song PLAY I’m about to go in with PLAY but right now here’s my new song Come here
Ahmad Javon Lane was born on 13th June, 1985 in San Jose, California to and a christian family. He had a childhood which he shared with his older sister and was occasionally visited by his older brother. Ahmad had a difficult life as he suffered from extreme family problems such as lack of support, jealousy, an unpleasant environment, and had difficulty in school that deterred him from graduating. He attended high schools Natomas High, Grant High, and Laguna creek high before he managed to receive his GED.
If there is one thing that Ahmad loved most, it was singing. He had a great passion for singing and equally loved dancing. His talent allowed him to shine and he excelled in school despite not being able to graduate. Ahmad got the chance to travel to different parts of Asia many times including Japan. He released his song Picture Perfect performing as Fanatiq he even performed with many bands in places such as Bahrain and Dubai. Also, the singer performed in various musical acts in Nevada and California.
With fame came image issues. The talented musician was physically assaulted which caused significant damage to his face. Thus, Ahmad was forced to consider reconstructive surgery. The surgery left his mind impaired for several years as he suffered from chronic pressure between his nose and eyes and had to go for revisits often leaving him with scars that made him camera shy.
Ahmad decided to work at a theme park Six Flags over Georgia as a singer. He even toured with Monica Denise as a background singer and took up a part-time job working for Macy’s. The singer also worked at a studio in Miami where he recorded his music XOXO, Play and Come here and released those songs as Javon.
It is evident that Ahmad had a difficult time as he made his way along the streets. He moved a lot just so that he could get the opportunity to sing and become an artist. This allowed him to see new places but Ahmad also had some very difficult times as he was on his own. He lost most of his friends and his belongings. Ahmad even had to live on the streets as he had no car and his finances had dwindled.
Ahmad had a tough time with the media as it tried to extinguish his unique qualities and many things that made him who he is. After the backlash with the media, Ahmad had been a victim of having his life story twisted and his religious character as something that the world would not accept With false accusations from websites TMZ and many others. Despite all the adversities that Ahmad Javon Lane has faced, the amazing singer is strong as ever and manages to tread on.