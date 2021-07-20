Jerome Karam Houston and Other Visionaries Leading its Growth

In a city the size of Houston, Texas, growth is inevitable and necessary.

New parks, new buildings, and new residential options are breathing new life in the city, from the revitalized downtown area to the outer suburbs. One of the leaders of this growth is Jerome Karam of JMK5 Holdings LLC.

One of the leading visionary developers in the city, Karam has established a well-regarded reputation for redeveloping everything. From outdated big-box properties to providing thoughtful redesigns for dining, office spaces, and shopping centers that add to Houston’s distinctive identity — not detract from it.

He’s not alone in his mission. Here’s a look at some of the latest developments in and around Houston that are changing the face of one of America’s largest and most influential cities.

The Falstaff Hotel

What do you do with a beloved former brewery? Turn the space into a multi-purpose space for all.

JMK5 is currently developing the former Falstaff Brewery in Galveston, which closed in 1981, into a 100-room hotel that can also hold weddings and private events.

Houston Endowment

One of many projects changing the look of Houston’s downtown district, this project, set to open in May 2022, will be a modern 40,000 square foot space for the Houston Endowment’s new headquarters overlooking Spotts Park.

World Gym Houston

Jerome Karam Houston launched this project in 2018, transforming the Coosaboom Family YMCA into Houston’s first — and so far only — five-floor gym.

Bayou Bend Estates

Jerome Karam Houston has many residential community projects on its list of developments.

This project will redevelop land in Dickinson, a suburb just a few miles from downtown Houston, into 47 gorgeous home lots. It’s one of many luxury redevelopments in the works from JMK5.

Another is the Galveston Bay Club. When complete, there will be 18 residential lots situated on the Eckert Bayou, a mere hour from Houston.

JMK5 is also working on the 40-lot waterfront redevelopment project Hideaway Estates, which straddles a desirable and beautiful coastline.

Galveston Bay Foundation

GBF and Kirksey Architecture is behind this new 30-acre foundation headquarters in Kemah, on Galveston Bay and about an hour from Houston.

It is set to include a pier, trails, and spaces for outdoor classrooms. It will be one of America’s most environmentally friendly buildings, complete with solar panels and rain-water collection cisterns, meeting the country’s Living Building Challenge.

Amazon Warehouse in Richmond

Richmond, Texas, is just 36 miles from Houston and will soon be home to Amazon’s third e-commerce warehouse in the area.

The massive fulfillment center — 850,000 square feet — will also bring more than 1,000 jobs to Houston.

Texas Tower

This 47-story office tower is taking shape and redefining the downtown Houston skyline. With an 11-level parking garage, this 1 million square foot office tower is scheduled to open at the end of 2021.

Post-Houston – Phase 1

Under construction now in downtown, this redevelopment of the former Barbara Jordan Post Office will reinvent the 670,000 square foot space.

Scheduled to be completed in the latter half by 2021 by developer Lovett, it will include office and retail space, along with dedicated co-working areas, a park, and even a farm.

Bagby Street Improvement

Developers Jones Carter is working on one of the largest and most ambitious projects in downtown Houston.

Popular with tourists and downtown employees, the city’s west side will soon get a new look and feel with these nearly $30 million upgrades.

Also downtown, the Lynn Wyatt Square for the Performing Arts is undergoing renovations as part of a $29-million improvement project.

Situated in the former Jones Plaza, the project will include spaces for concerts, restaurants, and more. It’s expected to be completed sometime in 2021.

Right Move Self Storage Alvin

Not many developers would know exactly what to do with an abandoned hospital. How about turning it into a state-of-the-art storage facility?

That’s just what Jerome Karam and JMK5 Holdings did with this property in Alvin, about 40 miles from Houston.

Trebly Park

Much of Houston’s downtown area is getting an extensive green makeover.

One of the projects, slated to wrap in spring 2022, is this new neighborhood park developed by the Downtown Redevelopment Authority/TIRZ 3. It will include the much-anticipated Tout Suite Café.

Retreat at Bunker Hill

Many of Houston’s latest residential projects are situated near Interstate 10, including this gated community with family-centered homes near numerous restaurants and stores. David Weekley Homes is this developer.

Galveston Luxury Apartments

Jerome Karam Houston isn’t just redeveloping areas for new homes in Galveston.

It recently took over several 1930s-area high-rise apartments in the resort town. Under JMK5 Holdings, the buildings will be renovated and completely redesigned.

This is prime real estate. The buildings are close to both the popular beaches of Galveston and to a University of Texas Medical Branch.