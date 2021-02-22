Lifestyle Modification and Concomitant Peptide Use – The Fastest Way to Lose Extra Pounds

We try every possible fad diet and spend hours in the gym working out till we are depleted of all our energy to lose that extra bulge around the abdomen and to see our weighing scale budge. We have also tried every available pill in the market that claims to give us our desired weight and physique.

However, we are still waiting to see the results while our motivation is slowly giving up. Hope is still alive though and we do not need to inject ourselves with harmful steroids and starve ourselves to death to lose weight. When we combine peptides with the right diet and a quality lifestyle, you can achieve the results you have always desired.

One such peptide available in the market is called Lipotropin or aod 9604 peptide which is also referred to as the anti-obesity drug. Some other peptides that can help us in achieving a better muscle mass and a leaner figure are Ipamorelin and CJC 1295.

Peptides – Mechanism of action and benefits for weight loss

Peptides are nothing but short chains of amino acids that function to promote the activities of different glands and organs in our bodies. The peptides that can be utilized for weight loss particularly stimulate our bodies to produce growth hormone naturally; the production of which slows down as we age.

Most of these peptides produce a direct effect on the functioning of the pituitary gland, which in turn restores the level of growth hormone in our body.

How does growth hormone function to help you burn fat?

When there is adequate secretion of growth hormones in the body, it will:

Promote lipolysis thus promoting the burning of visceral fat stores.

Promote the building of lean muscle mass which will in turn improve your performance in the gym.

Decrease insulin resistance which is the number 1 cause of obesity.

Improve respiration at the cellular level and thus will ensure that your cells are functioning at their optimal health and capacity.

Decrease your risk of developing many diseases including diabetes and cancer.

Thus, by promoting growth hormone secretion, peptides can help us in achieving our weight loss goals.

Why is lifestyle modification needed for weight loss?

There are no pills that can make you look slim overnight or help you in losing 10 pounds in a week. Along with adding aod 9604 weight loss benefits, we must also ensure that we put the right quantity and quality of food in our body in order to achieve results that does not just look good but also promotes our health and makes us feel good and energetic.

Some of the lifestyle changes that can change the way your body feels are:

Ensure that you get adequate rest and quality sleep. Lack of sleep can raise the cortisol levels which shift our bodies in emergency modes and results in storing fat.

Additionally, lower your stress levels by practicing yoga or meditation. Stress can oppose your efforts you are putting to lose weight.

Keep your hormones in check and get treatment if you have any underlying condition such as hypothyroidism that could make it difficult for you to lose weight.

Eat right, balanced, protein-rich food. Consume more raw and whole food and eliminate the intake of processed and high sugar food from your diet.

Do resistance training; while cardio is important, building the right muscle groups can definitely change your weight loss game.

Peptides are mostly safe and can be administered to anyone. Do not ever buy these peptides from any random seller without verifying the purity of the product. Preferably talk to your medical practitioner to get access to the best possible prescription peptide that would work for your body. This is especially important when you have underlying medical conditions that need treatment as well.