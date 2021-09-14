Look For the Best huawei watchfit Choices

There are more and more smartwatches to choose from, and almost all of them promise the same thing: connectivity and health data. But here we analyze the aspects that can make the difference between a common smartwatch and another of excellence.

Looking for the Best Smart Watches

Smart watches, also known as smartwatches, are one of the most recent technological devices, and although at first they were greeted with some suspicion – people already have enough gadgets and gadgets, some said, little by little they have become a tool. very useful and increasingly popular.

The Right Measurements

In fact, according to measurements by the consulting firm Counterpoint, the smartwatch market grew by 20% during the first half of 2020. According to Alejandro Alaluf, our technology columnist, this is due to the fact that the target audience for huawei watchfit has profiled mainly towards two aspects: those intensive tech users, who get the most out of their cell phone and are connected to it all day long – and those who a smart watch allows them to receive and answer notifications without having to look at the phone every so often. ; and to athletes or those interested in monitoring their physical activity, since a smartwatch can provide them with valuable information about their body and its performance.

Smart watches,are capable of transferring on their tiny screens almost all the basic information that one may need, without having to unlock the cell phone: either reviewing (and responding to) WhatsApp messages , check the weather, listen to radio or packaged music, have a GPS, read the news and even make phone calls (and make them via the same watch). Besides, of course, playing video games is perfect.

On the other hand, according to him, the most profound and useful functionality is that of physical monitoring. “Whether it is to establish exercise routines, to know the calories we have consumed during the day or simply to know how many minutes we were active, the evolution of this gadget has been traveling mainly along that avenue: that of health. For some manufacturers, that is even the main focus”.

But as sales and demand increase, so does the supply of smart watches and bracelets, and today there are many models available. What should we look for to know which the smartwatch is that best suits our interests?

The main differences, Christiansen believes, are manifested in three aspects: the battery, the operating system and the design.

Battery

As we already have to charge our phones, a routine that is done daily, and many also have to plug in their tablets and computers with which they work or entertain themselves – not counting the remote controls of the consoles, add another gadget to the row each night can be cumbersome.

Having a battery that lasts more than a day makes a lot of difference. If we forget to leave it charging at night, the next day we will no longer be able to use it, or not on the wrist, which is where it meets its objectives, so its utilities are lost.

Conclusion

For this reason, he recommends a smartwatch with a powerful battery, which will hopefully last several days, like the one in the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro, which can run for up to two continuous weeks without charging.