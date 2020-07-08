Mark Roemer Oakland Examines the Best RV Trips to Take in Milwaukee

Introduction

Hitting the open road in an RV presents to you a different perspective of visiting your city, state, or different parts of the country in depth. According to Mark Roemer Oakland, Milwaukee is a city that is perfectly suited for RV trips and can provide you and your loved ones with unforgettable and cherishable memories. Here are the best RV trips you can take in Milwaukee:

The Destinations

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary – If you are visiting the Bay Beach area in Milwaukee, make sure to include the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in your itinerary. A day dedicated to this wildlife sanctuary is a day well spent. The sanctuary is spread over 600 acres of lush greenery and is home to over 4500 animals.

If you want to learn about the conservation of wildlife and its significance for humans and the planet in general, visit the Nature Education center that stands three stories tall. For a close-up view of the animals in their natural habitat, you can also take a hike on the special walkway. Depending on the time of the year you visit the sanctuary, you may be able to participate in unique programs that may grab your interest.

Bay Beach Amusement Park – Just across the street from the similarly named wildlife sanctuary, you won’t have to spend a lot on fuel if you decide to visit both these wonderful places. Everyone of all ages would love this attraction and have a blast in their own way at this amusement park. Whether you want to offer a fun time for your small children within a safety or want a session of adrenaline pump through your veins, the park has more than 20 attractions to satiate your needs. Cave of the Mounds – While a car or a two-wheeler restricts your experience in many ways, an RV trip allows you to park your RV nearby the Cave of the Mounds and go on an exploration to your heart’s content. There are also special guided tours that take you through incredible geological formations that are nothing short than gifts of nature.

Don’t be tempted to do anything weird when you see the beautiful natural crystals that have formed inside the cave. Make sure to pack a lot of warm clothes in your RV since the temperature inside the cave can be chilly at around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Apart from the gems and fossils, you would also be entertained by the lush garden developed here.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore – You would find this attraction at the top of Lake Superior. A huge landscape of over 69000 acres covered by 21 islands. Here, you can park your RV and go out to explore sea caves, go on hunting or fishing or take a close look at different wildlife habitats.

Conclusion

Mark Roemer Oakland suggests that you take your RV and go on to explore the beauty of Milwaukee in your own way. The road will bring you many adventures, memories, and encounters with strangers who may become lifelong friends.