Before we dive into the environmental impact of every sort of diamond, it’s important to notice the differences in how all is made. Mining – the normal method for producing diamonds – uses heavy machinery, explosives, hydraulic equipment, and other harsh methods to dig deep below the surface and extract the gems from the world.

How diamond is grown

Grown diamonds – also referred to as “cultured” or “engineered” diamonds – are manmade and created under controlled conditions during a diamond-growing greenhouse of sorts. They utilize carbon seeds from pre-existing diamonds, also as extreme pressure or heat, to mimic the underground formation of the gems. Once finished, they need an equivalent quality and structure of present diamonds.

Ethically Sourced

All in all, mined diamonds end in 1 injury for every 1,000 workers annually, while lab-grown diamonds end in zero. Competitively Priced No diamond is free, but thanks to the shorter supply chain, lab-grown diamonds are often anywhere from 20-30% less costly than mined diamonds.

How are lab-created diamonds grown?

Before we mention how Novita diamonds are made, it’s important to know how mined diamonds are formed. The processes are extremely similar – just one happens naturally while the opposite occurs during a lab Mined Diamonds Geologists believe that diamonds formed deep within the world between 1 billion to three billion years ago.

While they don’t know exactly how those diamonds came to be, they believe the method starts with CO2 that’s buried roughly 100 miles beneath the Earth’s surface. The CO2 is exposed to heat in more than 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit and anesthetize extreme pressure of roughly 727,000 pounds per sq in. The diamonds are then transported from deep within the Earth’s core to the surface by way of deep volcanic explosions.

Lab-created Diamonds

Two methods used in labs to create diamonds involve:

High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT)

Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD).

The chamber is crammed with carbon rich-gas, like Methane, and other gases. The gases are ionized into plasma using technology almost like that of microwaves or lasers. The ionization breaks the molecular bonds within the gases, and therefore the pure carbon adheres to the diamond seed and slowly crystallizes.

Effects of lab grown diamond

Effects on The Earth

1ct of mined diamond = nearly 100 soft of disturbed land & almost 6000 lbs. of mineral waste. 1ct of lab-grown diamonds disrupts just 0.07 soft of land & only one lb. of mineral waste.

Effects on People

Effects on Your Wallet

Lab-grown diamonds are often anywhere from 20-30% less expensive than mined diamonds. This also means you’ll purchase a much bigger diamond within the same budget.

To wrap up

