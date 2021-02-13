Quality Content for Sellers to get better visibility

As people do not have the liberty of looking at the product physically in online stores, more emphasis is always given to understand the details of the product by going through the information provided on the websites. The limitation of not being able to view the product in hand demands a holistic representation to gain customer interest and confidence.

Enhanced Brand Content Is the Best Way to Reach Buyers As It Gives the Best Information

Description, specifications, images, videos, comparison all constitute the overall content of the product. Couple of key aspects to focus on would be

Ensure the content is comprehensive

Presentation of content is done in the best possible manner, with elements of creativity and attractiveness added to it

Amazon provides a feature referred to as “amazon enhanced brand content or A+ content for sellers to enhance their product content on the platform.

The feature allows the seller to showcase the product in an enhanced manner, going beyond the usual modes of presentation. A meaningful story of the product described with unique images and text can be an example of enhanced brand content. Adding more images and videos to highlight the uniqueness of the product are other methods adopted via the feature.

Hire Amazon Consultant for Positive Growth of The Brand

Sellers can include the product information into the utility and select appropriate templates that are provided, based on their requirements to add the necessary enhancement. Multiple options are provided by the feature to customize the enhanced content depending on the type of products, attributes, and other factors.

Go With Amazon SEO to Cover Most Possible Ground!

SEO (Search engine optimization) is a technique used to generate more traffic to a website. This is achieved by optimizing the content on the website in such a way that the website gets listed at the top of the output when searches are performed (via search engines like google, yahoo, etc.) by users online for information or products similar to ones displayed in the website.

The content on the website should be optimized in such a manner that search engines will want to display the website as a priority for the search results. E.g. a search engine like google will validate whether the information on the website is relevant to what the user is searching for and then decide on where to display the website information in the search result accordingly.

SEO is a vital aspect of digital and social media marketing strategies in today’s world. Factors considered by search engine optimization are

Algorithms or programs used by search engines to display search results

Content on the website

Keywords used in the content on the website

Topics searched by different users and actual keywords used

Retrieval of the website for search results in the past

SEO optimization is done to increase the number of users visiting the website, with the intent of converting the visitors into potential customers.

Amazon SEO is a feature used to optimize the product listings and rank them highly for specific keywords. The feature looks at a batch of organic purchases (performed by actual users and reviewed) based on the keywords. The ranking for a website will increase in the search when the specific keywords are used.