Root Canal Magic: A Path to a Pain-Free Life
A root canal is a pulp-filled cavity in the root of a tooth. The pulp is the innermost connective tissue mass, consisting of nerves and blood vessels. Any infection in the innermost layers of your tooth cannot be restored with regular fillings. A more extensive treatment- root canal therapy, may be required.
NW Albuquerque dentist and the team are well-equipped and highly experienced specialists who provide comprehensive root canal therapies with minimal pain and discomfort.
An introduction to root canal therapy
Tooth decay is one of the most prevalent dental problems that can lead to pulpal involvement, causing debilitating, painful symptoms. Regular dental fillings will do no good! That’s when root canal therapy comes to your rescue. Root canal therapy (RCT) is a comprehensive endodontic procedure that helps to restore an infected or severely damaged tooth.
RCT involves the removal of the infected pulp and refilling the root canals with a biocompatible material. Finally, the tooth is permanently sealed with a customized dental crown.
The prerequisites for root canal therapy
Your dentist may recommend root canal therapy for a number of reasons, such as:
- Teeth with severe caries
- Trauma or injury to the teeth
- Infection that may have developed near the root tip
- The presence of pus discharging abscess near the tooth
- A prophylactic procedure for teeth that support a dental bridge
Warning signs that always require RCT
You may exhibit the following warning signs that can negatively impact your routine activities:
- Constant tooth pain that does not subside easily
- Radiating pain to the ear, jaw, or neck
- Extreme sensitivity to heat and cold foods
- A painful draining abscess on your gums near the affected tooth
- Swollen and tender jaw
- Significant bluish tooth discoloration
- Pain when pressure is applied, especially while biting and chewing
- Chipped or cracked teeth
- Loose/mobile teeth
Root canal therapy explored
Root canal therapy is a simple and painless procedure involving the following steps:
- Tooth isolation with rubber dam for moisture control
- Administration of local anesthesia to numb the affected tooth and surrounding gums
- Access opening to the pulp chamber using ultrasonic instruments in the tooth crown
- Pulp removal through rotary files
- Cleaning and shaping the root canals
- Filling the empty canals with a flexible, biocompatible material called gutta-percha
- Sealing the tooth with a temporary filling material to prevent reinfection
Bottom line
Pulp infection can lead to painful symptoms that can be extremely daunting. Thankfully, modern dentistry has come a long way with the advent of innovative procedures like root canal therapy. This is considered an excellent alternative to extractions, greatly preserving your oral form, function, and aesthetics through dental rejuvenation.