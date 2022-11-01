Say Bye To Sad, Droopy Lashes! Here’s Why You Should Get A Lash Lift And Tint

Every girl who isn’t a morning person desperately wishes to cut down their morning makeup routine in half to sneak in a few more minutes to slumber. Because of that, many people are dying to get 6d eyebrow embroidery, lash extensions, well-sculpted contours, and lips embroidery in Singapore.

The eyes are the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Short, tough-to-curl lashes are a big hurdle and hassle when doing your eye makeup. If you’re dreaming of waking up instantly with luscious, long lashes, this is your sign to get a lash lift and tint!

EYELASH LIFT vs EYELASH EXTENSIONS

A lash lift and tint last longer than extensions, as this can last you for six to eight weeks, while the latter is good for three to four weeks. A lash lift and tintmerely lift and boost your natural lashes, emphasising their length and volume, while eyelash extensions use a strong glue to stick lashes-like hairs into your lash line. If your goal is a dramatic look, go for an eyelash extension. But if you’re leaning towards a more natural, enhanced look, lash lift and tint are the way to go. Eyelash extensions can last up to two hours, while the lash lift and tint service usually take 45 minutes.

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF LIFTED LASHES?

When you get a brow embroidery in Singapore, you ensure to give it some TLC to make up for the eyebrow embroidery price. Likewise, taking good care of your lash lift and tint is also a MUST. Here are some ways to do it:

Avoid rubbing your eyes, especially the area with the lash lift and tint. Never sleep on your back or sides in the first 48 hours! You don’t want to get your lash lift and tintall scrunched up, do you? Avoid washing or letting your lash lift and tintget wet for the first 24 hours. Always use a spoolie to brush your lash lift and tint. Doing so can help keep your hair separated. Need more volume and oomph? You can apply mascara on your lash lift and tint. Just use an oil-free formula!

Eyelash extensions can help you skip the lash curler and mascara, but they don’t come cheap, like getting a lips tattoo in Singapore! Each session will set you back almost around S$300 to S$700. However, there is a procedure that promises to give you the same lash volume without sacrificing your natural hair. All thanks to lash lift and tint! Lash lift and tint are your godsend answers!

