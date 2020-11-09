Should You Buy CBD Wellness Oil for Your Pet?

The latest buzz around the CBD oil for pets might make you curious. Can your furry friends derive similar lifestyle benefits from it as you did? And most importantly, how would you know which oil would best suit your four-legged friend? Well, here are the most frequently asked questions about CBD oil for pets.

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD, the short form Cannabidiol is a natural compound found in cannabis and its variant hemp plants used to prepare wellness oil.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Your Dog or Cat?

The CBD oil range by Honest Paws is safe for your pets, for they are all-natural. According to a World Health Organization report published in 2017, CBD is well-tolerated by animals and appears to be safe in its purest form.

Can CBD Oil Get Your Pet High?

CBD, the non-psychoactive portion of the plant, doesn’t contain delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or THC responsible for generating a euphoric feeling. So, the consumption of CBD oil cannot get your pet high.

How Can CBD Wellness Oil Help Your Pets?

Generally, CBD oil is used as a calming agent for both humans and animals. The Honest Paws CBD products are dedicated to making your pets’ lives healthy. Its wellness oil can relieve your cats and dogs from several restless symptoms, including:

thunderstorm anxieties

bodily discomfort from cancerous symptoms

seizures

arthritis

These wellness oil products are also effective at relaxing your pets, supporting their bones and joints, and boosting their overall strength.

What Are the Factors You Must Consider While Choosing Wellness Oil for Your Pet?

Your pet is your constant partner and one of the most beloved members of the family. So, when it comes to his or her well-being, you have to be cautious.

Reliability

There are many pet CBD products available in the market claiming to be genuine hemp oil-infused. But it is recommended that you buy CBD oil only from the most reliable stores that keep human-grade products and are free from:

GMO

Soy

Dairy

Corn

Gluten

Xylitol

Natural Ingredients

The high-quality pet CBD oil from Honest Paws doesn’t have any of the elements mentioned above or any toxic ingredients that can harm your pet. Rather they are enriched with terpenes, like Linalool, Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta Pinene, Eucalyptol, and Humulene.

Classification

You won’t find anything generic for all. CBD oils for dogs are different from the cat tinctures; to be double sure, consult your vet.

Does Pet CBD Oil Have Any Side Effects?

While how CBD affects dogs and other pets are still under research, there is no confirmed scientific data that suggests it has any major side effects on animals.

How to Use CBD Oil for Pets?

It’s easy! You can either mix the indicated dosage in their food or drop it directly in their mouth.

No matter if you buy your pet CBD full spectrum oil from Honest Paws or any other brand, make sure it’s 100% vegan. Surely, you wish to see your pet friend cheerful and happy, so why wait. Try natural CBD oil today!