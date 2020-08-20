Only a few casinos program their games themselves – if this is the case, then they are mostly subsidiaries of the large slot machine companies. Hence, it is common for online casinos to rent the slot machine games.

There are the so-called multi casinos, which have games from different slot machine manufacturers in their program. In contrast, there are very few casinos that focus exclusively on a single slot machine provider mr spin co uk.

Because with the number of slot machine manufacturers with whom the casinos work, the range of games also increases. This makes it possible that some online casinos can offer their customers several thousand games.

But slot machine providers are not all slot machines providers, there are enormous differences. For example, there are manufacturers who only manufacture machines for land-based game libraries, arcades and casinos. There are also providers who only develop software and, as a third option, slot machine manufacturers who do both come into consideration.

Slot machine manufacturers who only program games online

NetEnt

NetEnt is certainly one of the most famous developers of online slot machines. The company is so popular that there are now hardly any online casinos that do without NetEnt games.

The popularity stems from the fact that the games can be played directly from the browser without software download. This has not only made playing easier, but the casinos also benefit from the fact that the game can also be played easily with a smartphone or tablet PC.

The company comes from Sweden and has now developed well over 100 different slot machines. These impress with their great graphic effects and sounds, and there are also some innovative features that are only available here.

Well-known games from this company are, for example, Starburst, Aloha, Reel Rush, Dazzle Me, Dracula, Guns’n Roses or Jimi Hendrix. Certainly, NetEnt’s slots are among the best currently on the market.

PlayTech

Playtech is another software slot developer who dominates the scene. The company was founded in 1999 and is not limited to slots, it also offers online poker, bingo, sports betting and a platform for forex trading.

There are now more than 200 different titles that can either be downloaded or played straight from the browser. The largest part are slot machines, which are so popular because on the one hand they have high payout keys and on the other hand they convince with their graphics.

One of the most popular offers is the Age of the Gods slot machine. The machines impress with their numerous jackpots, free spins and bonus rounds. Popular games from this slot machine manufacturer include Gladiator, Beach and White King.

Play N GO

Play’N GO is a gaming machine company that is based in Sweden and has been developing games since 1997. There is also a small branch in Hungary.

The company has gaming licenses in Denmark, Great Britain, Italy, Malta, Gibraltar, Philippines, Belgium and Alderney. In addition to the slot machines, there is also a good range of different casino table games, such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette and some poker variants. Ninja Fruits, Aztec Idols, Wild Blood, Trophy 2, Enchanted Meadow and Book of Dead, the online replacement for Book of Ra, are particularly popular.

Blueprint

The company Blueprint Gaming is headquartered in Great Britain and is also one of the successful slot machine manufacturers. The company belongs to the well-known Famous Group.

This has increased the level of awareness internationally. The games are not only offered in the UK but also in many European countries. They are very popular in English-speaking countries. The games are available as instant play games, so no software has to be downloaded.

Mazoome / Greentube

Mazooma Interactive Games – MIG for short – is part of the Novomatic Group and therefore works with the most renowned companies in the iGaming industry. The casinos that offer these games include betsson and Unibet, for example.

At first, the company developed slot machines exclusively for terrestrial casinos. The online casinos were added later. Since the merger with Novomatic, however, only online games Mazooma Interactive Games have been developed.

Microgaming

Microgaming is one of the oldest companies in the gambling market. The registered office is in Europe on the Isle of Man.

There are currently more than 800 different titles, which means that the slot machine company is very widespread and almost no online casino does not offer Microgaming games. However, among these many titles there are also quite a few that no longer meet today’s requirements and have outdated graphics and sounds. These games also have no special functions, such as bonus rounds.

Microgaming is also the developer who created the slot with the biggest jackpot of all time: Mega Moolah. The newer 3-D games such as Hot as Hades and Dragons Myth are popular.

Realtime gaming

Realtime Gaming (RTG) has gained greater popularity in recent years. Because the slot machine provider has grown enormously lately.

There are more and more casinos offering RTG games on the market. The company is now one of the better known gaming developers.

The games are popular because they offer a particularly large number of functions. The company was founded in 1998 in the United States of America, in Atlanta to be precise. There are now around 300 different games.

Gamesys

The Gamesys Group is a developer and operator of online slots. The games are especially known in Great Britain and in many European countries.

There are not only slots, but also bingo games. The offer also runs on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in London.

EGT Interactive

The slot machine provider EGT Interactive is privately owned and is a game developer particularly known for its advanced solutions. He is also one of the slot machine manufacturers who work with the world’s leading online casinos.

The company has set itself the goal of adapting the products to the needs of consumers. Well-known games from EGT Interactive include: 40 Super Hot, Shining Crown and Supreme Hot. The games can be used on the PC as well as on mobile devices.

Betsoft

Betsoft was founded in England in 1999 and has focused solely on the development of software for online casinos from the very beginning. There are now around 150 different Betsoft titles in casinos. The slots are among the games that are used most by English players.

The slot machine provider is equipped with a license from the Malta Gaming Authority. For this reason, the place of business is now in Malta. The product range is expanded at regular intervals and new slots appear on the market.