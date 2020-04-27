Small Business Ideas with Low Investment and High Returns

It is the era of startups. Setting up an MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise) in today’s time not only offers many benefits but also comes with a lot of conveniences. With the many MSME loan options to choose from, getting onto the bandwagon of entrepreneurship is easier than ever.

If you see yourself as a successful businessperson but are unsure of the kind of business you want to start, here are some ideas that require little investment but provide high returns:

Handmade chocolates

Indians are known to be fond of sweets. And unlike other sweet delicacies, chocolate is an item that stays in demand all year long. You can begin your own chocolate business with an initial investment of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000. The major costs involve buying raw materials, equipment (fridge, utensils, etc.), packaging, and marketing. The MSME loan eligibility for such a business is also relatively simple.

Candle-making

The costs involved in candle-making are similar to handmade chocolates. You can work from home and sell your products online. The overall capital required for such a business can range from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000, depending on the scale and types of candles. These costs can be covered with an SME loan.

Disposable eco-friendly cutlery

With increased exposure to climate change and the environmental impact of plastic, consumers are slowly turning to more conscious choices. Eco-friendly spoons, forks, plates, glasses, etc. are high in demand. Right from big corporate houses to airlines, the market for these products is growing significantly. You can begin manufacturing disposable utensils from home with an investment as low as Rs. 50,000. However, if you want to set up a recycling plant and make recycled plates, the costs will increase. You can check out Tata Capital for the best SME loan interest rates.

There has been a paradigm shift towards natural and organic skincare products in the last few years. Soap-making is the perfect business opportunity keeping in mind the current customer sentiment. You can set up a soap production unit with an approximate expenditure of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh.

Pickles

Pickles are a common part of most Indian meals. However, with busy schedules and chaotic lives, not many have the time to make pickles at home. Selling pickles can be a great business idea. You need very little investment and equipment to start the business and can apply for an MSME loan to begin operations. Pickles also offer the scope for experimentation with different flavors and appeal to a wider market. The only major expense to run a business like this is the marketing costs.

Conclusion

Starting a business does not always have to be a costly affair. The simplest of ideas can help you get on your feet.

If you are looking for a business loan, you can check out Tata Capital. With SME loan interest rates starting at 19%, you can begin your entrepreneurial journey sooner than you expect.