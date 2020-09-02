The 4 best air fryers in the market

You kitchen appliances play an important role in allowing you to prepare your food easily and satisfy your hunger carving. There are various kitchen appliance you can easily find in the market to improve the functionality and minimize the time you spend in preparing the food. friggitrice ad aria (Air fryer) is the best appliance that can greatly help in offering healthy and crunchy dishes. As it uses hot water to cook your food instead of oil, it makes your food oil free and reduces the risk of many heart related diseases. If you are also looking forward to have such appliances in your kitchen then here are some best options for you.

Philips premium arifryer XXL

This is the best option if you have a family of more than 4 members. Its extra-large size allows you to prepare snacks for your entire family at once. It is capable of cooking great amount of crisp chips along with French fries and tender chicken. Its easy pull-out drawer offers secure and smooth motion for checking whether the food is properly cooked or not.

Cosori 5.8 Quart arifryer

If you are looking for the cheaper option, going with this fryer is not a bad choice. The basket unit of the fryer is comparatively deeper than many other options that allow it cook your food properly. Its LED screen shows the time and temperature that makes it more attractive.

Ninja airfryer

The fryer is the best option for roasting purpose and offers great amount of crisp to your food. In comparison to other fryers, it works more quickly that greatly help in cutting the cooking time. The larger holes in crisper plate help in catching the fallen crumbs at basket’s bottom.

Cuisinart compact airfryer toaster oven

This three in one fryer is the best option for the people having small kitchen or living in apartments. It greatly helps in toasting and also works as oven along with offering crispy oil-free dishes. Its compact size allows you to fit in your cabinets easily.