These Are the Weirdest Pizza Toppings

Who doesn’t love pizza? It is a delicacy not only in Canada but all over the world. In fact, there are lots of restaurants dedicated to preparing and serving this exceptional food. Whether you love the crust thin or thick, chances are you have your favorite pizza topping you always want to have when ordering your savory pie.

But, did you know that there are lots of pizza toppings that you might have never tasted in your life? Well, different cultures value different foods and species, and that is why pizza toppings tend to vary greatly from one place to another.

If you want to know the truth of this statement, try visiting any pizza restaurant and order a list of all pizza toppings available. You will discover that you haven’t heard some of them, let alone knowing them.

In this post, we look at some of the weirdest pizza toppings you may have never heard of in your life.

Frito Pie

Frito pie is one of the weirdest pizza toppings in the world. This pizza topping combines cheese, chili, Fritos, and onions, making it too strange for some individuals. However, a number of pizza lovers find it delicious, and they will always want to have it on their dining table.

Some people combine these two foods, making an overloaded, crispy, and crunchy dish. If you want to try this pizza topping, then you should order it the next time you visit your favorite pizza restaurant.

Bananas Curry

Banana curry is a weird topping that you will find at most restaurants. In most cases, you will find this topping under the classic or ordinary sections of the menu.

It is not different from the Hawaiian since it pairs with sweet fruits, but the curry powder makes it unique. Many pizza restaurants in the world will serve this topping, and a lot of people love to try it out.

Peas and Corn

Corn on pizza seems to be growing in popularity, and you will find this topping on most menus from different restaurants. In most cases, you will find them in the form of street-corn topped pizza, fresh tomato, or corn summer pizza.

Peas and corn seem to offer similar pizza topping energy that you will find in most toppings. This pizza topping is popular in Brazil, but you will also find it in some pizza restaurants in Canada.

Fruit

Most restaurants serve a wide range of fruits as pizza toppings. Beyond the conventional pineapple, you will also find bananas, strawberries, and grapes on the pizza toppings menu. Grapes are particularly popular on pizza, but strawberries admittedly taste good when combined with balsamic vinegar, another fruit topping option.

Mockba

Mockba is a popular pizza topping in Russia. But this does not mean that you won’t find it in North American countries. This pizza topping features a combination of various ingredients, such as tuna, onions, salmon, mackerel, and sardines.

If you think that anchovy pizza is not delicious enough, then this topping can prove to be the best. The power of flavors that it will provide you with is extraordinary. Order it the next time you visit your favorite pizzeria and taste the difference.