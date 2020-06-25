Web.com Reviews Explains Essential Pages That Every Website Must Have

Introduction

Bloggers, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who want to have a flourishing online business often wonder about the basic structure of the website. According to Web.com Reviews, while the structure and look of your website depends on your industry, niche, and brand, there are a few web pages you can’t skip out on. Let’s look at the essential pages that every website must have:

The Essentials

Homepage – The homepage or the landing page is the most crucial since it sets the first impression for most visitors. This is the page that everyone sees first. You should pay close attention to design the homepage of your webpage with interesting and eye-catching content that immediately captures the attention of your visitors.

Your homepage needs to be snappy since new website visitors who may turn into clients in the future won’t give it more than a few microseconds. Studies show that you have one-twentieth of a second to convince people to stay and browse your website.

About Page – People who are interested in the website would often want to know more about the people or company behind the website. This is the reason why the About Page gets so many hits on any website. This page is the perfect opportunity to convert regular visitors into potential clients by telling them about your company or brand, a brief history, and what makes you stand apart from the competition.

If you are a freelancer or the sole proprietor of the website, you can include your achievements, picture, biography, and business contacts. If you are a small business, you can do the same for the staff here depending on their position in the company.

Services or Products Page – If you provide one or multiple services, this is the page to add details about that. The top of the page should have a summary of the services you offer and an outline of them. If the service list is vast and highly specialized, you can add short synopsis for each and link them to a different landing page.

If you sell merchandise or want to sell certain products through the website, this is the page for it. Try not to add too much text on the product page or link to a different landing page for different products after a short synopsis. Add as many pictures of your products in different use case scenarios and from different angles.

FAQ Page – This page allows you to clear out common doubts your website visitors may have. Through the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) page, you would be able to answer those questions and save time for you and your clients. Wherever the opportunity arises, you should add a call to action so that the customer can be redirected to go through the sale or increase your social media following.

Conclusion

Web.com Reviews suggests that you don’t build a website without these essential pages. Other pages that need to be added usually depend on your industry and niche.