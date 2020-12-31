What are things to know about food additives?

Food additives have been used for more than years, ever since peoples realized spoiling. In today’s world, there are more than thousands of additives are approved by the food and drug administration to preserve, package, or modify the taste, look, texture, or nutrients in foods and much more. But, increasing evidence suggests some chemicals used as food additives should avoid most importantly for children food additives.

What effects on kids?

Many children’s parents are most worried about the food, which is brought outside the home was consumed by their children. We all know that, when buying the food from outside, the food appearance is tempting which attracts us to eat. But, it is too bad for our health. The food made out is made up of food additives with may interface the children’s growth development, hormones, and much more. Even some may also raise a child’s risk of obesity. At the same time, for some food additives for children’s health, you need to choose the best one among them food additives.

How to reduce exposure to food additives?

Buy fresh or frozen- it is best to buy and serve fresh fruits and vegetables when possible.

Eat fewer processed meats- try to avoid processed meats, such as meat in pre-packaged meals, especially during the pregnancy time and most importantly from the children.

Wash plastic food containers by hand- try to wash all the vessels by hand rather than the dishwasher. Heat can cause the plastic to leak into food which may affect health.

Use glass and stainless steel- use glass or stainless steel, when you serving hot foods instead of plastic.

Learn plastic recycling codes- when you buy foods that are packed the plastic, then better check the type of the made up of. I suppose it is label as bio-based and green ware, then it is made from corn and which do not contain bisphenols.

Wash your hands – a chemical from plastics are common in items we touch throughout the day, so be sure that you wash hands frequently cleanly before and after handling the food.

Speak out- join the organizations who are calling for more research into food additives safety, including improvements to the approved additives. In recent times, the survey shows that consuming food additives gives many benefits to you.

For a person who is not so fond of food additives, it is wise to choose foods that are in their natural state and color. The good way to consume healthily is to:

Look to the farm- try to fill up fresh foods and minimize processed foods.

Do freeze if you can’t do fresh- if the fresh food is not accessible in your area then try to eat consume frozen fruits and vegetables.

Be your own chef- cook your own food, by that you know what is eating. Avoid packed and precooked foods.

Future of food additives:

Many new techniques are being researched that will improve how additives are produced from where it came from and much more. The amount of potentially harmful food additives in your diet, stronger food safety requirements will keep all of them healthy